Beauty lovers know that it’s not every day that their favorite high-end brands go on sale. In fact, it’s a pretty rare occurrence, which is precisely what makes Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale so exciting. Some of the most sought-after products across makeup, skin care, body care, and fragrance are available at steep discounts, making the summer event an opportunity you don’t want to miss. But if the flurry of slashed price tags is making your head spin, don’t worry — ahead, TZR editors are breaking down the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 beauty deals of the season.

This year, you’ll find a plethora of money-saving sets from ultra-luxe skin care brands like La Mer, Sisley, and NuFACE (yes, now is the time to finally try the buzzy device). On the makeup front, you can snag cult favorites like Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lip collection and a Nars Orgasm Blush duo at unheard-of prices. If you have yet to find your summer scent, there’s also a stellar lineup of fragrance deals from heavy-hitters like Le Labo and Tom Ford.

Here’s how the sale works: starting July 6, Nordy Club members with Icon status are granted early access to the event, which then opens up to the public on July 15. It all ends on July 31, so there’s a little over two full weeks of savings — so get your wallet ready and start your shopping list now.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.