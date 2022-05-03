If you’ve always wanted to sleep in the legendary Moulin Rouge in Paris, this is your time. And not just in the Moulin Rouge, but in a secret room inside its iconic windmill in Paris’ eclectic Montmartre neighborhood. The newly transformed room will be open to Airbnb guests via three individual one-night stays for two guests each on June 13, 20, and 27 — for just €1 per night (which is about $1 USD). The windmill has never been open to the public, but will be now, courtesy of Airbnb and Moulin Rouge’s lead dancer, Claudine Van Den Bergh.

From the bed to the bedside table, you’ll feel like you stepped back in time and into the artistic and romantic ambience of the renowned Belle Époque era — which translates to “beautiful age” and lasted from the late 1800s into the early 1900s. The opulent boudoir will also be full of exquisite Art Nouveau and a dressing area featuring accessories from the Belle-Époque, including vintage costumes, perfumes, and effusive letters from admirers. Guests will have a rooftop terrace all to themselves, too, where they can relax before or after the cabaret’s resident show, Féerie, complete with an ornate pagoda and garden furniture reminiscent of the time period. Speaking of which, guests will have exclusive behind-the-scenes access and (literally) the best seats in the house to see Féerie.

Daniel Alexander Harris

Additional perks of the Moulin Rouge Airbnb stay will include: a private tour of the establishment, on which you can learn about its colorful history, costume-makers, and backstage area; a meet-and-greet with Van Den Bergh in her dressing room; backstage access and photos on stage with the cast of the show; an apéritif and three-course Belle-Époque-inspired dinner menu prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville; a post-show apéritif on the rooftop terrace; and a classic Parisian petit déjeuner (breakfast) the next morning. “Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamour and grandeur of French Music Hall,” Van Den Bergh said in a press release. “The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged.”

Throughout its history, the windmill — which was first constructed in 1889 as a tribute to the site’s rural origins and was rebuilt three decades later after a fire — was never opened to the public. To authentically renovate the windmill, Airbnb worked with 19th-century French Historian Jean-Claude Yon. "The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished — and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge,” he said in a press release. “This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history.”

And this isn’t the first time Airbnb has had guests stay in famous locations. Back in November, guests were able to sleep in a Carrie-Bradshaw-inspired Sex and the City apartment. And this past February, during Super Bowl weekend, guests were able to stay in a beautiful home in South Los Angeles, where Insecure’s Issa Rae inspired the itinerary. As for Paris, guests can request to book the Moulin Rouge for the three individual one-night stays — for June 13, 20, and 27 — beginning Tuesday, May 17th at 7:00 p.m. CT. All we have to say is, Oui, oui…