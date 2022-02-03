Now You Can Stay In An Airbnb In Issa Rae’s Neighborhood

Insecure’s actor/writer/producer Issa Rae is now adding Airbnb host to her list of accolades. Today, she tweeted, “If Issa Dee can manage apartments, surely *eye* can manage an Airbnb” with a link to the Inglewood listing. Rae is among many LA locals who are posting Airbnb listings in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 13. (Airbnb has seen a 50% increase in searches for LA listings over the Big Game weekend.) She will welcome up to two guests to her neighborhood for a weekend stay from February 12 to 14 — for just $56 a night.

In addition to the spacious house, guests will have the chance to experience the culture, businesses, and communities synonymous with Black LA, including many of the famous landmarks from Insecure. “As a proud South LA native, I’m excited to host guests in my neighborhood, where I am continually inspired by the community and culture,” Rae tells TZR in an email. “As all eyes are on the city of Los Angeles this month, I’m celebrating the area that continues to influence my storytelling and showing Airbnb guests first-hand all the things that make Black LA so special.” From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day to art from her favorite local artists on the walls, “this is LA, my way,” she stated in a press release announcing the Airbnb listing.

But if you’re all ready to book Rae’s listing, you’ll have to wait — booking opens Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Up to two guests will get to experience a live, virtual check-in with Rae, a catered “Game Day” dinner for two from Worldwide Tacos, and a stylish mid-century View Park pad full of artwork by local Black artists, including Maya Iman, Vakseen, and Domonique Brown. Of course, there are also panoramic views of LA and the Hollywood Hills to take in from the outdoor lounge, where the lucky guests can relax by the pool under a canopy or on a chaise lounge. They can also pamper themselves with Sienna Naturals hair care (that they can take home) for some Self-Care Sunday or have local Hilltop Coffee in a nook inside the house.

But there’s also plenty of exploring to do outside the house, getting to know Rae’s favorite local spots via a curated guidebook, including Eso Won Books, My 2 Cents, Supervsn Studios, Gorilla Rx Wellness, Swift Cafe, ALL CHILL, and Southern Girl Desserts. And at the end of each day, the (super lucky) Airbnb guests can “wine-down” (just like the post-Insecure “wine-downs”) after a day of exploring South LA or watching the Big Game. Cheers to that!

And another bonus? To supplement the economic impact hosting has in South LA, Airbnb has committed to supporting equitable health services, youth development, and job creation in the area in a few ways. They’ll provide a $500,000 donation, together with Nasdaq, to help local organizations with visions in line with Nasdaq’s ambitions to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, as well as to empower under-represented communities in their aim to generate wealth. The local organizations include LeadersUp, Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, and Brotherhood Crusade. There will also be a first-time LA expansion of The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy — a tourism development program focused on under-resourced communities — to make it easier to tap into the financial benefits of hosting. And, this spring, there will be a collaboration with the non-profit Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in order to offer an educational module focused on entrepreneurship and "solopreneurship” to Airbnb Academy participants. So it’s a win-win-win for everybody, from Airbnb Hosts to guests to the organizations receiving support.