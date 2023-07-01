Just in time for summer entertaining season, tableware brand Misette has partnered with Columbian fashion label Agua by Agua Bendita for a beautifully intricate collection that’s a nice departure from the overtly floral- and fruit-clad motifs that are often synonymous with summer.

Reminiscent of balmy Mediterranean afternoons dining alfresco, it is sure to transport you to an exotic locale, no flights or bag check required. Think embroidered linens, hand-blown glassware, hand-painted plates and candles, all against a dreamy blue and white floral backdrop inspired by the prints in Agua’s latest summer collection.

For Misette founders Amy Burstyn Fritz and Sarah Pecaut, the collab was a natural fit for the brand’s roster of artfully made dinnerware. “When we launched Misette, we envisioned the table as a canvas to set a unique scene, as well as make mealtimes memorable,” the duo explain in a joint statement. “As admirers of Mariana and Catalina’s artisanal label, we love how seamlessly their aesthetic plays into our tablescapes, so we’re so excited to have collaborated on this collection for everyone’s table.”

According to Agua’s own founders, the feeling is certainly mutual. Mariana Hinestroza and Catalina Alvarez call their latest foray into the homeware space a “dream” and “one great adventure” for the label. “We see a strong correlation between our botanical-inspired prints and the beauty of a vivacious tableware design,” they say in an official press release.

Keeping with the female-founded theme, the new Misette x Agua collection will be exclusively sold at Kirna Zabête in stores and online. (The luxury designer boutique, in business since 1999, has five locations in Palm Beach, Madison, SoHo, East Hampton, and Bryn Mawr, with another Nashville door set to open later this year.)

For those who can’t peruse the chic tableware in person, shop TZR’s favorites below: