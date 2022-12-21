No One Will Ever Guess This Luxury Spirits Gift Was Bought Last-Minute

Not to stress you out or anything, but at this point, there’s no denying it: It’s officially crunch time for holiday gifts. The moment for getting ahead on your shopping list has long passed; at this point, we’ve moved into the last-minute dash to secure something to wrap. That said, you’ve got no real reason to fret. Because when all else fails, a luxury alcohol gift will pretty much satisfy anyone over 21 — and often, these simply require a trip to the nearest liquor store or (even better) a quick home delivery.

Plus, you don’t even have to think of these presents as an afterthought. Spirits and wine of the luxury variety feel special and bougie, even if you literally bought them on the way to your gathering. And obviously, you know they’ll be enjoyed if you’re giving a bottle of something good to someone who drinks — often for a very long period of time, too.

If you waited until the last minute (and even if you didn’t), the list of options ahead are some of TZR’s favorites for giving. From choices you can grab off the shelf in a moment of panic to picks worth ordering (and maybe waiting a little longer for), here are the luxury alcohol gifts we recommend giving this holiday season.

Shop Luxury Alcohol Gifts