Though it wasn't exactly a fun year, 2020 still somehow flew by for most people; the same, it seems, is happening for the holidays. One minute it was Halloween and people were complaining about Christmas decorations being up already, and the next, December was halfway over. If you found yourself feeling that way, chances are you're also wondering how you still haven't done any of your holiday shopping and are in need of some foolproof last-minute gift ideas to add to your cart.

Well, you're in luck. Because you surely don't need anything else on your plate this year, TZR has compiled a list of crowd-pleasers and even broken them down by interest, so that you're able to scroll to the category you're looking for and rest assured that any item within it will be a smart add-to-cart.

Know a wellness fanatic? Skip that diffuser (they definitely already have one or three) and opt for LINNÉ's new functional fragrances, which combine perfume and aromatherapy into a sleek little bundle of both calming and stimulating scents they can enjoy all day. Have a foodie in your life? Send them one of the year's trendiest pantry staples with the gift of Pineapple Collaborative's olive oil, which is equal parts useful and stylish.

The list ahead is full of items that are just as thoughtful and affordable, so if you waited until the last minute to do your shopping this year, keep scrolling for these and more gifts you won't have to think twice about giving.

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Foodie

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Fitness Fanatic

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Interiors Lover

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Wellness-Obsessed

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Amateur Mixologist & Wine Connoisseur

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For: The Friend With The Green Thumb

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For: For The Wanderluster