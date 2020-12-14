25 Easy Last-Minute Gifts For Everyone On Your List, In Case You Procrastinated Again
Though it wasn't exactly a fun year, 2020 still somehow flew by for most people; the same, it seems, is happening for the holidays. One minute it was Halloween and people were complaining about Christmas decorations being up already, and the next, December was halfway over. If you found yourself feeling that way, chances are you're also wondering how you still haven't done any of your holiday shopping and are in need of some foolproof last-minute gift ideas to add to your cart.
Well, you're in luck. Because you surely don't need anything else on your plate this year, TZR has compiled a list of crowd-pleasers and even broken them down by interest, so that you're able to scroll to the category you're looking for and rest assured that any item within it will be a smart add-to-cart.
Know a wellness fanatic? Skip that diffuser (they definitely already have one or three) and opt for LINNÉ's new functional fragrances, which combine perfume and aromatherapy into a sleek little bundle of both calming and stimulating scents they can enjoy all day. Have a foodie in your life? Send them one of the year's trendiest pantry staples with the gift of Pineapple Collaborative's olive oil, which is equal parts useful and stylish.
The list ahead is full of items that are just as thoughtful and affordable, so if you waited until the last minute to do your shopping this year, keep scrolling for these and more gifts you won't have to think twice about giving.
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Foodie
Each of these jars features a passive hydroponic system (aka they water themselves), making it ridiculously easy to grow your own fresh herbs in your kitchen. Plus, they come with everything else you need, so all your gift recipient will have to do is provide the water and sunshine.
As someone who's personally experienced the life-changing magic that is a battery-powered spice grinder, I can guarantee that most home chefs will appreciate this gift. Not only does it give you freshly ground pepper (or whatever else you want) at the press of a button, but it has interchangeable spice pods so that you can avoid any cross contamination.
Dinner parties may not be a thing these days, but that's all the more reason to spice up your dining table for your meals. Give the chef in your life a little refresh with some fun, stylish tableware, and invite yourself over to enjoy it with them once you're able to safely again.
Pineapple Collaborative's olive oil is basically the It cooking essential of 2020, and it's easy to see why. The product comes in a photo-ready colorful tin, but is also "crafted in collaboration with Kathryn Tomajan using a blend of organic Koroneiki and Picual olives grown by the Ricchiuti family at ENZO Olive Oil Company and Rio Bravo Farm." Anyone's pantry would be happy about this upgrade.
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Fitness Fanatic
Whether you know someone whose yoga collection needs a refresh or your sister has suddenly taken up the practice, it's impossible to go wrong with lululemon's Yoga Kit, which includes all the basics in a sleek package.
Chances are, your favorite fitness fanatic already has Bala's wildly popular wrist weights, so complete their collection with the brand's equally sleek-looking Power Ring, which is 10 pounds and will add a little oomph to any workout.
Save the runner in your life from their not-ideal mask situation with this sport mask from Under Armour, which is actually made to meet all the needs of a workout (unlike that cotton one their grandma made for them).
Anyone would love this pillow, but fitness lovers can especially benefit from its uses. This can be warmed up or frozen to reduce stress and relieve muscle and joint pain, and comes in a ridiculously soft fabric that's ideal for cuddling.
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Interiors Lover
Artistic candles are a must-have decor item at the moment, so gift any decor lover one that feels extra fancy to elevate their tablescapes or mantle.
Sculptural vases are all the rage these days, and Justina Blakeney of Jungalow makes some of the trendiest and most beautiful. Gift one of these and a bouquet of dried flowers to really impress.
Thanks to its minimal design, this super-soft throw will fit perfectly into any space and give it a cozy dose of texture.
Because check print is *the* pattern du jour, and honestly, has anyone ever complained about having too many dish towels?
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Wellness-Obsessed
Help someone on your list unwind with this sampler case of wellness drinks, which are infused with a hemp complex, ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, and ginkgo biloba to help ease anxiety and promote focus.
Golde's Insta-famous matcha kit comes with all the essentials you need to make that morning latte — aka it's the perfect gift for your co-worker who used to hit up Cha Cha Matcha on her way to work every day.
For your friend who's always stirring a packet of collagen into their morning coffee or can't live without a daily smoothie, gift a product from the latest aesthetically pleasing brand to hit the market. Dose & Co., which was created in partnership with Khloé Kardashian, is both high-quality and Instagram-friendly, and offers a range of options to help you get in your daily collagen dose.
Already given every aromatherapy gift you can think of? Meet Linné's functional fragrances, which are made to "invigorate the senses and promote calm and overall well-being" through application around the body.
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts: For The Amateur Mixologist & Wine Connoisseur
This hemp-infused, non-alcoholic spirit was created in collaboration with James Beard honoree and master mixologist, Lynnette Marrero. If you know anyone who commits to Dry January every year, this calming and chic liquor-alternative is a must.
Eco-conscious wine drinkers will love this set of glasses, which are not only stunning, but are made from 100 percent recycled glass and boxed in packaging made from recycled card and printed with organic, biodegradable inks.
Aged & Infused's kits come with a jar, pre-measured ingredients, infusion instructions, and cocktail recipes to take the guesswork out of creating some seriously cool cocktails.
Spice up your next at-home date night by giving your significant other this book of cocktails, which not only provides hundreds of recipes, but will teach you about some of the history of them from around the world.
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For: The Friend With The Green Thumb
Even if the person you're giving this to is a plant expert, they'll still appreciate the fact that it comes with a plant (because you can never have too many), a bag of potting mix, lava rocks, fertilizer, and a watering can. And if they really are new to the world of greenery, they'll especially love that fact that it takes the guesswork out of becoming a plant parent.
No plant lover can resist the allure of a greenery wall. This one allows the soil to aerate naturally, and is made from 100% recycled water bottles, so it's both friendly to the environment and your plants.
Inside this beautifully colorful cover, artist, plant stylist, designer, and best-selling author Hilton Carter demonstrates how readers can "create interiors inspired by nature," a practice that's becoming increasingly popular (and more important). Anyone with a green thumb will enjoy perusing the homes of plant parents through its pages, and at only $25, it's a no-brainer buy.
This brass mister is equally stylish and useful, and will make it so easy to water those delicate plants that are sitting around.