Labor Day Home Sales Have Already Started & This Is What’s Worth Shopping

There are a few times a year you just know you can score great deals on home goods, and one of those is Labor Day weekend. The decor sales during this holiday are often hard to beat — they fall at the end of the season, meaning retailers slash prices big time in order to make way for the new collections rolling out. And fortunately, that time has almost arrived. Labor Day this year falls on Sept. 5, and the savings events surrounding it are starting soon. In fact, a few have already begun, so there’s no time to waste in creating your shopping plan for making the most of this season’s discounts.

Though you likely have plenty of must-buys on your list, Rakuten’s Retail and Shopping Expert Kristen Gall offers up some advice to help ensure you’re making the smartest purchase decisions during this time. According to her, you should use this opportunity to stock up on summer essentials, because items like pool accessories are some of the best buys during Labor Day. And, Gall continues, “Shoppers can also expect to find ripe deals for items such as appliances, grills, and home goods like mattresses and barbecues while shopping this Labor Day Weekend.” Similarly, the days leading up to the holiday are a good chance to invest in your backyard. “The end of the summer is a great time for buying outdoor and patio furniture as discounts usually peak right before Labor Day,” she shares.

To ensure you can spend your last minutes of summer soaking up the sun, TZR has also put together a list of the best Labor Day home sales to use in addition to Gall’s advice so that you don’t have to waste any time trolling your inbox for deals. Here are the ones worth shopping during your holiday weekend.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rifle Paper Co.

Beginning Aug. 31 and going through Sept. 6, Rifle Paper Co. customers will receive 25% off sitewide at riflepaperco.com with code TAKE25.

Kathy Kuo Home

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, Kathy Kuo Home is offering up to 25% off sitewide, with no code needed to get the discount.

Yves Delorme

Until Sept. 5, Yves Delorme is having its End-of-Summer Sale, with pieces up to 40% off.

Birthdate Co.

From Aug. 31 until Sept. 5, Birthdate Co. is offering a buy one, get one 50% off sale on any item with the code BirthdateBOGO.

Magnolia

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, Magnolia is hosting a Labor Day sale with items discounted 30% off sitewide.

Rove Concepts

During the Rove Concepts Labor Day Long Weekend Sale from Sept. 2-5, select items will be marked down up to 60% off (with some already on sale now).

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel has lots of deals to take advantage of for the holiday. Now through Sept. 6, get up to up to 50% off select outdoor furniture, up to 30 percent off select outdoor decor, and up to 30 percent off grilling/entertaining in the Outdoor Sale. In the Get Ready to Gather Sale, score up to 30 percent off select dinnerware, flatware, wine glasses, and kitchen. Additionally, get 20 percent off select bedding and up to 30 percent off select rugs.

Lindye Galloway Shop

The Lindye Galloway Shop will be offering 20% off sitewide on orders $100+ with code Fall20. The sale will be live from Aug. 30 to Sept. 13.

Moe’s Home Collection

Moe’s Home Collection will offer 15% off plus free delivery for orders over $1999 for the holiday. Its sale is live from Sept. 1-5.

Article

Article is offering up to 25% off more than 400 items from Aug. 22 through Sept. 5.

Society6

From Aug. 27 until Sept. 6, Society6 is giving customers 30% off everything, including wall art, home accessories, phone cases, and more.

Aromatique

Aromatique's Labor Day sale runs from Aug. 29 through Sept. 5, and includes 20% off sitewide.

Kaiyo

From Aug. 29 until Sept. 10, Kaiyo is giving customers $100 off on orders $1,000 or more with the code SUN100.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is offering shoppers 15% off sitewide from Sept 1-8 (aside from Last Call items and Spaces partner products).