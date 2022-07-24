This Chic Float Will Make Every Pool Day Instagram-Worthy

Like many once-ignored objects, pool floats have experienced the Instagram effect in recent years. Thanks to buzzy brands like FUNBOY, these inflatable chairs, loungers, and tubes are no longer strictly utilitarian. No, these days, they’re as stylish (if not more so) than the pool furniture itself, and shopping for these chic pool floats is more fun than ever.

Though we wouldn’t call the options in this category endless just yet, there’s still a lot out there to choose from depending on your style and preferences. You can find almost anything you could dream of (and things you definitely couldn’t), from bohemian designs to opulent Versace prints to plant-inspired shapes and so much more — just decide your vibe and start searching.

Now’s the time to shop, too. Though summer’s in full swing, brands are already gearing up for fall, meaning seasonal sales are at their peak and nearly every brand is offering markdowns. Thus, you can find some serious steals — and you’ll have plenty of time to use them in your pool before temperatures drop again. Not sure where to start? Find all the chic pool floats TZR is obsessing over this year, ahead.

Shop Chic Pool Floats