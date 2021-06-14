Buying Outdoor Furniture? Designers Say You Should Look To These Brands First

If you’ve ever felt completely lost in a hunt for great outdoor furniture, you’re not alone. For many people, it’s an overwhelming and even intimidating category to shop for — not only is it something you probably don’t do very often, but you also have to find pieces that won’t immediately crumble under the elements after you shell out hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Sure, you could weed through the millions of reviews until you find a label that seems trustworthy. But honestly, your best bet is just to turn to the outdoor furniture brands that interior designers themselves use again and again.

Of course, it’s not always easy to get that information — understandably, most designers keep their secrets under lock and key, only bringing them out to share with their clients. And even when they do divulge some go-to name, it’s often only available to the trade. Fortunately, though, TZR reached out to a few who were able to drop a few helpful tidbits on this topic, including some of their favorite outdoor furniture brands and even the exact pieces they’re eyeing at the moment. And yes, they’re shoppable now. Keep scrolling to see them all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Interior designer Stephanie Brown of Stephanie Brown Inc. says when it comes to outdoor furniture, she loves RH because “it’s widely accessible for our projects both near and far.” Out of its wide range of offerings, her particular favorite at the moment is the Havana collection: “The darker Graphite finish has an edgy look, and alternately, the light Chalk finish is perfect for a beachy vibe.”

“We love Article for its large assortment of easily interchangeable, Scandinavian-inspired pieces,” Melissa Lee, founder and creative director of Bespoke Only, tells TZR. In addition, Lee continues, the brand’s pieces are always in stock, which she notes is “hard to come by” these days. “Especially with summer having arrived, people want to be able to enjoy the outdoors as soon as possible.”

Lee also explains that rattan is a favorite of Bespoke Only’s team when it comes to outdoor furniture, which is why she loves Cane-Line — it’s a specialist in this summery material. “[Its] pieces are beautifully crafted using the natural material in modern forms,” she says. “For instance, one of our favorite pieces is the Nest 2-Seater Sofa.”

For interior designer Cara Woodhouse of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, lesser-known brand Harbour is a go-to. She’s a fan of the label when looking for mid-range outdoor furniture, citing its great quality, nice aesthetics, and good availability. “I especially love their fire tables!” she says. “They are super sleek and functional.”

Chairish is a favorite of many designers for its massive, unique selection, so it’s no surprise that it’s one of the recommended brands for finding outdoor furniture as well. In particular, Gillian Segal, the principal and founder of Gillian Segal Design, heads to the site for its mix of new and vintage pieces, which she says are always unique. Right now, she’s especially into the Krios Lounge Chair thanks to its unique and funky aesthetic — but if that’s not in your budget, don’t stress. “There are so many great finds like this at all price points on Chairish.”

In search of pieces that are filled with personality? You should also look to Serena & Lily, Segal says. In fact, she’s such a fan that she has the brand in her own outdoor space. “I actually have [the Alicante Tassel Umbrella] myself and I absolutely adore it. Seeing it when I’m outside (or even from my living room where I have a view of this) — it makes me feel like I’m on vacation in my own home. Who doesn’t love a good tassel detail?!”

Finding patio pieces if you’re low on square footage can be a challenge, but Amanda Evans, founder and principal of Amanda Evans Interiors, says one store in particular offers great solutions for that conundrum. “CB2 has a fun and unique aesthetic that is a really great price point with smaller-scale furniture that can work when you're tight on outdoor space,” she tells TZR. If you add anything to cart from the brand, make it one of its Shore Polyterrazzo planters. “These are our [go-to] because they suit almost any decorating style.”