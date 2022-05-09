Julia Berolzheimer’s Pottery Barn Collection Is Practically An Ode To This Color Trend

Fans of sage green, rejoice — because tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer’s Pottery Barn collaboration has arrived as of May 6, and it’s confirming the color trend in a big way. The collection, which draws inspiration from the entrepreneur’s love of vintage-inspired florals and the beauty of nature, includes decor, textiles, tabletop, and garden. Throughout the line, delicate patterns and sweet silhouettes abound, though there’s perhaps no detail more prominent than the soft green hue.

It may be one of the biggest color trends of the season, but those familiar with Berolzheimer’s feminine aesthetic (all 1.3 million of you) know that sage’s current popularity isn’t the only influence over her choice. In fact, her signature style and focus — which includes a love of pastel blues and greens — is evident in the entire collection. Thus, along with her go-to shades, there’s also a heavy emphasis on entertaining and plenty of garden-inspired prints.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Pottery Barn, an authority in the home space and a brand I admire, to reflect my love for design and the beauty within each detail,” said Berolzheimer in a press release. “Together we created a collection filled with pieces inspired by my own home and garden in Charleston. My hope for this collection is that it inspires beautiful moments, and I can’t wait to see how others incorporate these pieces, from celebrating with others to their everyday lives.”

The launch actually marks the first collaboration for Pottery Barn in its garden category, and aims to bring designs to customers that embrace an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Therefore, you’ll find not only outdoor and entertaining items within it, such as the Potting Station, Aster Charger, and Alice Melamine Dinnerware Set, but decor like the Clementine Guest Towels and Ivy Wallpaper as well.

“We are excited to share this summer collection celebrating the harmony of life lived indoors and outside,” said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President. “Julia’s feminine aesthetic translates beautifully across thoughtful pieces for the home and garden, inspired by the beauty and delicacy of nature. Incorporating her distinct approach to design and her entertaining savvy, this collection brings a versatile infusion of florals and patterns to the home that is fresh and modern.”

The Julia Berolzheimer x Pottery Barn collection ranges in price from $22 to $1,999, and is available now at PotteryBarn.com/juliaberolzheimer. Preview a few pieces, ahead.

