Jonathan Adler’s Ruggable Collab Returns With A New, Even Bolder Collection

No one could accuse Jonathan Adler of being boring. The home-goods designer and potter is widely revered for his vibrant, personality-filled designs that don’t shy away from attention. However, even the creative has outdone himself with the second Jonathan Adler x Ruggable collection. Launched July 14 (nearly a year after its first iteration), it’s so colorful and bold that it almost makes the initial rug collab look subdued.

That’s not at all to say the partnership’s debut was dull; far from it. Yet the duo’s latest drop brings so many vivid colors and striking prints that it’s clear this union’s creations are only going to get better with time. Especially since this go around, the options have expanded: In addition to indoor chenille rugs (which was what made up the previous collection), this launch also features five doormats. In other words, now you can bring Adler’s statement-making styles both inside and out — while still being able to wash each piece right in your own home when necessary.

“The only thing better than working with Ruggable is working with Ruggable twice!” said Adler in a press release. “I’m thrilled to bring my favorite colors and patterns to my favorite rugs — and now doormats! Step into good design, muddy shoes and all.”

(+) Courtesy of Ruggable (+) Courtesy of Ruggable INFO 1/2

Those favorite colors and patterns make up 13 new designs total, all of which are bursting with color, cheekiness, prints, or a combination of the three. The Waterfall Multicolor Rug is one perfect example of this, being covered in graphic stripes and a rainbow of hues. So, too, is the Pop Art Banana Doormat; with a pop-art style banana made of shades like yellow, pink, green, and orange, it’s a playful piece guaranteed to lift your guests’ moods.

And while you’re probably not shopping a Jonathan Adler collab if you’re looking for minimalist home goods, there are options for those who tend to stay away from the loudest decor. If that’s you, the Vapor Champagne Rug is probably your best bet: It features a subtle Art Deco-meets-1980s style and soft champagne-hued dotwork on an ivory background. If you’re looking for a more chill doormat? The Muse style should be your first pick thanks to its basic black and tan color palette and the single set of eccentric eyes.

Courtesy of Ruggable

“Partnering with Jonathan in 2021 for our first-ever designer collaboration far exceeded our expectations and was a true joy, so we are absolutely thrilled to team up with him again to launch this brand new collection,” said Jeneva Bell, Ruggable founder and president. “Jonathan is such a strong voice in the design community and we love that we’re able to bring his vision of bright, joyfulness again to our trusted products.” Shop the latest rendition of that vision for Ruggable on the machine-washable rug brand’s site or through a selection of the products, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.