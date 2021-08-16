Worrying About Wine Spills Will Be A Thing Of The Past With Jonathan Adler’s New Rug Collab

Despite the necessity of rugs for most people, it’s still tough to stomach paying such a high price for something that will inevitably dirty quickly — and then be impossible to clean. Yes, washable rugs do exist now, and are becoming more popular, but it’s not always easy to find designs that aren’t cookie cutter or just plain boring. That all changed on Aug. 12, however, because washable rug brand Ruggable teamed up with esteemed designer Jonathan Adler. Together, the duo has launched a chic new collection that marries the artist’s modern American style with the rug label’s easily cared-for pieces.

Available now on Ruggable’s site, the line is made up of 16 indoor chenille rug designs (in 10 different sizes) that feature some of Adler’s most eye-catching patterns. They’re affordable, to boot: The collection ranges in price from $90 to $719, so in addition to lower cleaning bills, you’ll also be saving a bundle on your rugs themselves.

The launch marks the first partnership with an international home goods designer for Ruggable, and it’s not difficult to see why it chose the renowned potter and “master of American glamour,” Adler. The designer and his brand have long been known for its statement patterns, loud designs, and bold, playful aesthetic, and he’s channeled that perfectly into the new collaboration.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a trusted voice in world-class design,” said Jeneva Bell, founder and president of Ruggable, in a press release. “With this collaboration, we’ll take Ruggable’s approach to modern living one step further by introducing a whole new set of long-lasting, happy-inducing, well-designed products. Jonathan Adler is known for bringing joy into our homes — and that’s exactly what we want to do with this timelessly chic collection.”

Not familiar with Ruggable (or even just how to wash a rug in general)? The company was founded in 2010, when it came up with the idea of a two-piece washable system that includes a removable rug cover and non-slip pad. Essentially, it means all you have to do is remove the cover from the pad when you’re due for a cleaning, throw it in the washing machine, and then reattach it to the pad. Naturally, this system applies to the new Jonathan Adler collection as well.

“Working with Ruggable has been a delight,” said Adler himself. “Jonathan Adler rugs have always been wantable (if I do say so myself), but now? They’re washable!”

You can shop the Jonathan Adler x Ruggable collection now on Ruggable.com, or keep scrolling to peruse a few of the pieces. It’s time to make worrying about kids, pets, and wine spills a thing of the past.

