The Easy Hostess Gift That Is A Great Alternative To Wine

Many are already well aware of the common etiquette rule: Never show up to dinner at a friend’s house empty-handed. And while you might have gotten into the routine of gifting the classic choice of wine, it might be time to think outside the box. And in reality, some of the best hostess gifts that don’t involve wine are just as good, if not better, than vino.

Take, for example, a stunning bouquet of flowers, which can add instant ambiance if you arrive with them already in a vase and ready for the table. Hostess’ who love to cook will also appreciate something for the kitchen like an apron or high-end bottle of olive oil. And for those who love a little self-care gift a luxe hand balm or fluffy house slippers to keep them cozy and happy while hanging around the house. Oh, and never underestimate the power of a box or bar of artisanal chocolates.

See? The options are truly endless when it comes to a solid hostess gift. Ahead, check out TK worthy options for your next affair that will truly impress.

Flowers

The classic, tried-and-true gift for practically every occasion. It doesn't matter if your hostess already picked up blooms for her party—we guarantee she won't ever be disappointed to have some more around. To make your friend’s life a bit easier, bring the florals in a vase so they can be placed immediately on a table and save the hostess the extra step of finding one themselves.

Chef-Approved Apron

Forget that Stepford wife vibe: If your hostess is a whiz in the kitchen, reward their efforts with a chef-quality — yet chic — apron that will really make them feel like a pro.

Wine Pump

Okay we didn't say anything about wine accessories. Your hostess can make their precious vino last longer with a pump that pulls the air out of the wine, therefore keeping it fresh.

Herbal Tea

A beautiful herbal tea is one of those things that's always handy to have around, but you rarely buy yourself — which is why it makes for the perfect hostess gift.

Fancy Olive Oil

Even a novice cook could benefit from some fancy flavored olive oils for finishing dishes or dipping bread into.

Luxurious Slippers

They’ve been on their feet all day — likely in uncomfortable but beautiful shoes — making sure you'll have a lovely time, so why not treat them so something totally cozy?

Pampering Hand Lotion

What better way to feel pampered after a day of hostessing duties than a rich, moisturizing hand cream?

Artisanal Chocolate

Gift the hardworking hostess some delicious artisanal chocolate that taste and feel like a unique culinary experience.

Bath Salts

Self-care is the name of the game these days, and some decadent bath salts are perfect for the friend who likes to indulge.

A Candle

Candles are that catch-all gift that are great for any type of friend, no matter tastes or interest.

Coffee Table Book

A beautiful coffee table book is a stunning gift that can be instantly displayed.

Essential Oils

Essential oils are another easy crowd-pleasing gift that can be enjoyed by all.