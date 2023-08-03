Just in time for your fall refresh, H&M Home is launching furniture and lamps in the US. Hitting online on August 24, the new offering will include everything from side tables and chairs to shelving, lamps, and mirrors, all featuring a garden variety of details and looks that will align with any aesthetic.

“H&M HOME is all about offering inspirational and modern design at the best price, including our furniture and lamps,” says Evelina Söderberg-Kravaev, head of design and creativity H&M HOME, in an official press release. ”Each piece is carefully designed to express diversity in style and allows one to create a personal space. We are very excited to see our American customers explore this side of our assortment, whether it’s a lounge chair for the living room or a something playful like a desk for the kids’ room.”

Speaking of style, these trend-forward additions will have your space upgraded and refreshed well before 2024 — you can probably even skip the New Year home upgrades, as H&M likely has you covered. And each item stays true to the brand’s promise of quality pieces at an affordable price point. Think chic ‘70s-inspired rattan dining chairs, natural form wall mirrors, cool retro mushroom lamps, solid asymmetric mango wood coffee tables, and sleek metallic side tables.

Indeed, growing decor trends like the organic modern look, gothic noir, and retro vintage are all easily accessible with H&M’s new furniture and lamp items. You can easily mix and match colors, styles, and easily implement the pieces into your existing decor scheme. The beauty of H&M Home’s offerings in general is that they never veer too trend-forward with excessive of-the-moment prints or textures. The approach is always subtle, so each collection and piece retains some timelessness, and the same can be felt with its US foray into furniture.

Be sure to mark your calendars for August 24, as this new sector is sure to sell out quickly. And check back in as we’ll keep you updated on the most shoppable items once they’re available.