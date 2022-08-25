H&M Home’s Unconventional Fall Collection Embraces This Viral Trend

You probably feel like you know what to expect when it comes to fall decor collections. Earthy hues, cozy fabrics, and autumnal prints are the norm, and typically make up the bulk of what’s launched near the end of summer every year. That’s why it’s so refreshing when a brand throws tradition to the wind and opts for something unexpected — and why you won’t be able to resist H&M Home’s playful and colorful fall collection. Classic it most definitely is not, which is what makes this launch such a must-have for your home.

Dropped Aug. 25, the new line is meant to be an antidote to tired clichés. Gone are the deep red colorways and pumpkin motifs — this one’s packed with modern shapes, rich tones, and a range of textures. There are solid colors, stripes, and geometric shapes throughout, giving it a maximalist-meets-minimalist look that feels decidedly current. And, you’ll find these on a range of categories from vases to candelabras to mirrors, even including dinnerware like serving boards and ceramic serving bowls.

Its unconventional aesthetic isn’t the only exciting aspect of H&M Home’s latest, however. With this launch, the retailer also unequivocally confirmed the continuation of a major trend: blob decor (i.e. items with blob-like silhouettes) which has been growing in popularity over the last few years. In fact, nearly everything in the fall collection features these wiggly, curvy, amoebic shapes — trays, bookends, pillows, and candles included. While the trend has had plenty of time in the spotlight, it seems that (according to the brand, at least), it’s set to continue.

While there are plenty of funky designs and untraditional pieces in this collection, lovers of the classic fall look can still find decor that feels on-brand for the season if they wish. Yes, there are bold colors and surprising silhouettes. However, H&M Home interspersed some more expected finds throughout the lineup to satisfy your needs. Next to pretty pastels are warm browns, dark oranges, and soft beiges. And, of course, there are plush textiles like wool-blend throws and cotton velvet cushion covers to keep you warm.

H&M Home’s fall collection is available in select stores and online now. Products are still rolling out (many are currently marked “Coming Soon” on the site), but you can preview all of TZR’s favorites, ahead.

