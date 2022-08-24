Designers Say This Trendy Decor Detail Is Sticking Around For Fall

It may only be August, but the fall home collections are rolling out in full force. From Anthropologie’s latest Amber Lewis collab to CB2’s new arrivals, fresh pieces are coming in hot. And though not everything has arrived yet, it’s already becoming clear that there are a few standout fall 2022 decor trends to know as you refresh your space this season.

Fortunately for those who like to stay current, though, many of these are simply carrying over from summer with slight updates. Love the blue and green hues that dominated the past few months? This fall, they’re getting the jewel treatment. Obsessed with curved silhouettes? According to designers, they’re here to stay, albeit with a more organic twist. Even the stone trend TZR wrote about last April will continue on, with experts predicting an uptick in marble pieces with warm hues.

While there are some new things to try, of course, carrying out all of the trends predicted for autumn will likely only involve a few small tweaks to your summer look. That’s good news for your wallet and your schedule, so start planning your refresh now with the fall trends, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Warm Wood Tones & Earthy Palettes

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Both Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors and interior designer and HGTV host Breegan Jane agree: warm walnut wood tones and lighter, earthy palettes are in for fall. If you want to incorporate the look, Adams says an abstract wooden coffee table is a great way to try the trend. “Or, if your budget is smaller, try a beautiful walnut cutting board or serving tray,” she continues.

Jane also says that rattans and braided, fibrous materials will provide the aforementioned light, earthy color scheme. And, while it may seem counterintuitive as the temperatures drop, she recommends embracing their softer, more golden tones. “This is easy to incorporate in everything, from serving trays and baskets around plants to wall coverings and pendant lighting,” she explains. “Using pieces in this color family will feel fresh and have the added benefit of giving your space an island vibe, which happens to be my favorite.”

Marble

OK, marble’s not exactly a new trend. But as Adams explains, this fall, “the perennial favorite is leaning toward warmer reds and browns instead of the cooler shades of Carrara marble we've been seeing.” That said, don’t count out those icier tones completely. Venus Et Fleur just launched an entire stone collection complete with gray marble vases, and retailers like CB2 have recently released lines full of white marble pieces, pointing to the fact that the material as a whole is going to be heavily embraced this season.

Curves

Courtesy of Swike Design

No, the curve trend isn’t retiring just yet. Rather, Adams says it’s only getting stronger. But while she explains that summer brought some rigidity to the ongoing look through details like the scalloped edges popping up everywhere, that won’t be the case in the coming months. “For fall, curves are relaxing into organic form with abstract sofas, mirrors, and tables high on the list,” she shares. Sarah Weichel of Swike Design further confirms this, saying she’s currently obsessed with round pillows for sofas. “Adding playful shapes to your everyday decor can really add a transitional element for the season,” she says.

Jewel Tones

Over earthy tones? You’re in luck: Weichel tells TZR that as fall approaches, she’s anticipating — and wanting — more color. “We are especially loving accessories in jewel tones such as these velvet pillows from CB2!” she notes. “These can bring in warmth and layers to any space.” Given that summer’s top color trends were blue and green, these jewel tones also make it easy to transition your space. Simply add in some richer versions of your existing hues, and you’ll create a monochrome effect that feels appropriate for cooler months.

Lots Of Layering

Photo by Jess Issacs / Courtesy of Jenn Feldman Designs

Jenn Feldman, founder of Jenn Feldman Designs, cites several up-and-coming fall trends she’s seeing on the rise. According to her, those include graphic, moody hues, “checkerboard patterning on fabrics and wall coverings, plaster walls in moody, non-white colors, and a craving for vintage art and ‘imperfectly perfect’ gallery walls, mixing all kinds of shapes, sizes, and mediums.” While those may seem all over the board, Feldman points out that together, they form one central theme: They all add “familiar comfort and loads of layering and texture to spaces!” If that doesn’t feel just right for fall, we don’t know what does.