When it comes to holiday decorating, Gustaf Westman is all about the art of the mix. The Swedish designer, whose sculptural furniture and playful homewares have become instantly recognizable for their chunky silhouettes and candy-colored palettes, isn't particularly interested in a perfectly coordinated Christmas spread — or the space around it — but rather one brimming with personality.

For Westman, the holidays are less about starting from scratch with a fresh set of decorations and more about bringing together the things you already own — think of it as a magpie’s instinct, tempered by an editor’s eye. “I love when it's chaos,” he tells TZR, recalling the eclectic holiday tables he puts together with his mother back home in Sweden. Come Christmas, he returns with a selection of his own designs, mixing them among his mother's collection of festive ornaments, flea-market finds, and objects accumulated over the years.

That collected-over-time sensibility has been part of his life since childhood. “My mom is a big inspiration,” he says. “She was super interested in design when I grew up,” recalling a home filled with both unique design pieces and “random smaller things that you buy in flea markets.” Even now, there's always something new to discover when he visits. “There’s always some new Christmas decorations on the tree, or small, fun objects that she's finding.”

Rather than sticking to a particular theme or specific color palette (though he does have a soft spot for classic green and red), Westman prefers to let personal taste lead the way. “For me, it's not about matching. It's more about having things you like,” he explains. His ideal tablescape brings together his own creations with vintage objects, sentimental pieces, and whatever else catches his eye. The more unexpected the combination, the better.

And while his larger-than-life designs might suggest a more maximalist ethos, Westman is surprisingly more restrained. After all, curation is more about resourcefulness — especially when it comes to decorating smaller spaces like city apartments, which Westman knows all too well. “You need to be creative with the things you already have,” he says. For example, everyday objects can take on a festive new life when paired with a few seasonal accents, while thoughtful table settings can transform a room without simply requiring more stuff. And for anyone feeling particularly crafty? “DIY stuff is fun. There's a lot of things you can do.”

For those looking to introduce something unexpected, he recommends a trip to the flea market, which is essentially a decorating gold mine. Westman is particularly fond of vintage textiles, from embroidered napkins to small pieces of fabric that can add character to a table. “I think what you can find there are fun solutions that you haven't seen in a bit,” he says.

Of course, there's more to a memorable gathering than what's on the table or the ornaments lining a tree. What matters in equal measure is creating a cozy atmosphere, which Westman associates closely with the changing seasons in Sweden. Candles, mulled wine, and evenings spent playing board games with friends all contribute to that feeling, as evoking the spirit of the season goes well beyond all the bits and baubles. As Westman puts it: “There are other things that aren't 100% a Christmas aesthetic that could [still] bring the whole vibe.”

Courtesy of Disney

His latest collaboration with Disney brings an extra dose of whimsy to the equation. Featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, the collection translates familiar characters into Westman's playful design universe, with Minnie Mouse holding particular appeal for the designer — especially in light of her 98th birthday this year. “I feel like she, out of the Disney characters, she's like the one who would go and buy my stuff,” he jokes, citing her outfits and personality as sources of inspiration.

Courtesy of Disney

Naturally, he has no intention of keeping the collection separate from his usual holiday decorations. “I love mix and match, and I think the Disney collection is going to be perfect for the decoration,” he says. “They're even more decorated than my usual objects, so it feels very natural to just add them to the already crazy table.”

Courtesy of Disney

Ultimately, Westman's approach to the holidays is refreshingly uncomplicated: bring out the things you love, mix them together, and watch the magic happen.