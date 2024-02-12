After more than 60 years of being the “curator of cool” and an incubator for emerging fashion brands, Fred Segal is setting its sights on the home space. The iconic Los Angeles retailer, who pioneered the shop-in-shop concept in 1961, announced the launch of Fred Segal Home and its immersive showroom at the HD Buttercup Design Center in Culver City, California.

The brainchild of design industry veteran Keith Granet and marketing strategist Blair Carlton, the new experiential space will showcase furniture, lighting, art, decor, and even fitness equipment from a carefully selected roster of established labels and emerging artisans. The collections will be presented within “dedicated showroom vignettes” and spotlight brands like Artemide, Kravet Design, OPAME, Canvas Home, FRAME Fitness, and Erin Talgo Rugs.

Like the shop-in-shop concept that put Fred Segal’s fashion boutiques on the map decades ago, the retailer’s latest venture includes a similar Eyecreate Salon. The rotating showcase will spotlight a mix of artists and their “exceptional creative visions,” with the inaugural collaborators being Charlap, Hyman & Herrero, Studio William Hefner, Huma Sulaiman, and Vonnegut Kraft.

Fred Segal Home

"We're curating an experience of discovery and inspiration unlike anything else the industry has yet to offer,” says Granet in an official press release. “Our space is a homage to home design artistry, where each piece tells a story.”

Indeed, Fred Segal Home aims to introduce interior designers and consumers alike to emerging and “insider” artists that will help them make their home project dreams a stunning and personalized reality.

“We have created a haven of design to enhance every corner of your living environment, from handcrafted furniture to stunning tabletop sets, exclusive art, bespoke rugs, extraordinary gifts, and even a high-design pilates reformer,” says Carlton in the press release.

In addition to the physical experiential space/shop, Fred Segal Home’s online store is also stocked with unique luxury goods that are ready for the taking. If you’re looking to get a headstart on giving your living space a spring refresh, shop some of TZR’s favorites from the new home category below.