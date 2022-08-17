Amber Lewis’ Latest Anthropologie Collection Was Made For Transitional Weather

If you live somewhere with all four seasons, you know there’s a certain moment every year where you reach a strange in-between while summer morphs into fall. The temperatures are fluctuating somewhere from 100 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, you’re mixing your iced coffee orders with pumpkin spice lattes, and you’re bouncing between heavy knits and bathing suits in your wardrobe. During this time, it’s normal for your decor to feel out of whack — after all, you want to look forward and plan for the changing weather and vibes, but you also don’t want to get ahead of yourself and say goodbye to summer prematurely. Fortunately, though, in this instance there’s a simple solution: the new Easy Living collection by Amber Lewis for Anthropologie, which toes the line between the seasons and provides the perfect way to transition between them.

Launched mid-August, the latest home collaboration between the whimsical retailer and Instagram’s favorite interior designer brings all the contemporary, California-casual aesthetic Lewis fans know and love. Just this time around, it’s infusing a newfound coziness ideal for the season ahead. Lighting, textiles, furniture, kitchenware, and more feature Lewis’ signature natural woods, rustic ceramics, and serene lines. Yet you can also expect to find plush textiles, fall-appropriate patterns, and moodier hues that give her new collection an unusually seasonal touch.

(+) Courtesy of Anthropologie (+) Courtesy of Anthropologie INFO 1/2

So, if it’s blazing outside where you are, you can still find plenty of pieces to shop within this collab. Sheets with summery hues, ethereal table linens, and timeless stoneware all provide a feeling of lightness and sunshine. But when the seasons start to change? Bouclé fabrics, dark wood tones, and autumnal prints will easily and immediately add a subtle nod to colder months ahead. The eclectic, carefree style of the designs make for an effortless mixing and matching experience, and will allow you to strike the right tone regardless of the time of year — whether it’s July, November, or somewhere confusingly in-between.

Easy Living with Amber Lewis for Anthropologie ranges in price from $18 to $15,600, and is available now on the brand’s site just in time for the transitional season. Below, a few of our favorite summer-to-fall pieces from the collection.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.