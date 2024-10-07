Move over mezcal. There’s a new booze on the block that can be both sipped neat and incorporated into your favorite specialty cocktails — at least if Alex and Emma Watson (yes, that Emma Watson) have anything to say about it. Renais, the gin company they co-founded last year, just launched in the US and it’s this brother-sister duo’s mission to make Americans fall in love with the juniper-flavored spirit that has a rich history in the UK, where the two grew up. They know what you’re thinking: Traditional gin’s strong, dry, unmistakably pine needle-esque flavor might have turned you off to the stuff years ago. However, Renais separates itself from the pack thanks to touches that are personal to the Watson family’s roots, which shows up in every aspect of the gin, from the nuanced tasting notes to the sustainability principles at the brand’s core.

Renais’ hallmark is the fact that it’s made with grapes, whereas most gins are grain-based. So why use grapes, you might ask? Both Alex and Emma were born in France, where the family owns a vineyard. Because they were familiar with the winemaking process, the two realized that the otherwise discarded grape skins and leaves could be turned into a spirit. And this is where the resulting gin got its name: Renais is short for “Renaissance,” meaning rebirth. Not only does the use of grapes make production less wasteful, it’s also a way to tell more of the family’s story. Alex looked to the vineyard’s natural environment — or “terroir” as its known in the wine industry — in Irancy, France to create the gin’s signature flavor profile. “All of the botanicals express the terroir in the region,” he shares. “We incorporate limestone, Grand Cru grapes — which are very highly prized — and lots of citrus notes, which are meant to replicate the acid structure that we find in wine.”

While the grapes and their sourcing account for the siblings’ French background, their choice to make gin in particular nods to their British upbringing. As Alex explains, the UK’s history’s with the spirit dates back to the 17th century, but it’s been experiencing a gin resurgence over the past decade or so with the legalization of micro distilleries and the rise of martini culture. Gin is a cornerstone of classic British cocktails like the Pimms Cup, gimlet, Tom Collins, and the timeless G&T, but the Watsons were able to put their unique spin on it so it could be reinvented for 2024 drinkers — including Americans who might otherwise be gin adverse.

Despite the fact that their family owns a vineyard, booze wasn’t exactly a “family business” until the launch of Renais. While Emma has been busying herself with acting projects over the past two decades, Alex found himself in the hospitality and spirits industry. “Although I grew up around the winemaking business, I never really worked with my dad beforehand or anything,” he says. “He’s still a lawyer by trade, so this was a new thing for all of us to work together as a family and it’s just been so lovely.” While Alex handles the operational details, he lets Emma lead the way when it comes to a lot of the creative decisions. As a result, they’re able to complement one another (rather than conflict) when it comes to the company’s continuing growth.

That said, working with your closest of kin will always come with its unique challenges. Alex admits that the siblings’ timelines aren’t always be exactly in sync. “Ems is a massive perfectionist, so something that would take a normal person a proportionate amount of time will take her several months,” he jokes. Still, he wouldn’t have it any other way. “Getting to work on this project with my dad and my sister has been such a cherished time,” the co-founder adds sincerely.

With family at the heart of the Renais brand, what better drink to enjoy with your loved ones in this upcoming season of gathering? It is Alex and Emma’s hope that their gin will play an important role in your significant celebrations, including fall dinner parties. So how should you try it? For starters, try it neat (no, really). According to Alex, the gin’s smooth yet complex flavor makes it perfect for sipping the way you would a top shelf Scotch or tequila — no mixers, no ice needed.

Of course, if you’re in the mood for a creative cocktail, the brand’s website offers a ton of recipes — including those with autumn’s roasty, toasty flavors like the espresso-spiked Café Renais and the Hot Gin Toddy for a twist on the cold weather classic. Want something a little more out-of-the-box? Easy. Alex says because fall is also harvest season in the wine industry, mixing some into your gin cocktail is a no-brainer. For example, try the Poire Spritz (gin, Chablis, pear liqueur, soda water) or switch up a traditional red wine punch or sangria by replacing the usual brandy with gin and utilizing seasonal fruits (apple, pear, pomegranate). That said, Renais’ citrus-forward flavor lends itself to a super simple martini as well. “You have a lot of grape character, so you don’t really need vermouth,” he explains. “Just stick this in your freezer, get some lemon peels, and you’ve got freezer martinis, baby.” However, if you want to serve the spirit at your soirée, the beverage expert suggests pairing it with French cuisine for a match made in culinary heaven.

Ready to pick up a bottle and begin your own gin-aissance? Renais is now available to US customers through its website as well as Total Wine locations nation-wide. You should also keep your eyes peeled for it at boutique bottle shops and the chicest bars and restaurants — basically wherever you would expect to sip a high end cocktail, as Alex says Renais was also created to cater to those who are being more mindful about their alcohol consumption. “People are drinking less, but they’re drinking better,” he clarifies. “People would rather get one bottle of something special than two bottles of the cheapest thing available. Renais really speaks to people who want to drink better. It’s an experience that should be savored and you don’t need to rush it or chug it.” Cheers to that.