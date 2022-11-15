Designer Eny Lee Parker’s New Collection & Show Debuts In New York

Designer Eny Lee Parker’s new collection and show, Soft and Sensitive (a love letter to me), opened this past weekend at the Lambert et Fils showroom in New York City. It’s presented by VERSO and continues through December 16. The show is the first in a series of collaborations between VERSO and Lambert et Fils that will feature independent designers and studios over the coming months.

If you’re not familiar with Parker and her work, she’s a Brazilian-born, Korean ceramicist, artist, and designer based in New York. Her work focuses on furniture, lighting, and objects. Clay is her element of choice and, with it, she aims to capture the essence of traditional crafts — embracing slowness, intention, and respect for natural resources. With her unique, original concepts, she creates contemporary designs that bring awareness to both living and non-living things.

Parker (whose famous fanbase includes Christian Siriano, Emma Chamberlain, and Martha Hunt) states on her website that Soft and Sensitive is her most intimate concept to date. It reflects on the past year, during which Parker navigated aloneness alongside the idea of becoming whole. It contrasts both a sense of nostalgia, as well as a focus on the future. The collection is elegant while embracing lightheartedness and playfulness, featuring shapes Parker loved to draw as a child, including stars, butterflies, and hearts.

“As a kid, I drew these simple shapes as an innocent, comforting gesture, but it was around this time that my mom noticed my talent and encouraged me to keep going,” Parker states on her website. “It can take only one person to see something in what may be ordinary to others, and with love and support, you have the potential to turn it into something special. This collection celebrates that inner child, being gentle with ourselves, our growth, and the mistakes along the way.”

Soft and Sensitive is a 12-piece collection that features Parker’s signature rope column lights, which have been scaled back so they can easily be used in different spaces. They can be purchased as a 3-piece, 2-piece, or a table piece with a light. As for the wooden stools in the collection, they were hand-carved with solid white oak, which immediately adds class to your space. They also feature upholstery which was pieced together using leftover leather hides (courtesy of an accessory designer) and legs that contain metallic glaze motifs.

Sean Davidson

Additional pieces include butterfly tables, star mirrors, and bullet hole heart vessels, which make for wonderful accents in home or office spaces. Prices start at $2,000.

Once again, you can catch the show at the Lambert et Fils showroom, 51 Hudson St., through December 16.