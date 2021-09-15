In 2020, the Delevingne sisters — Cara, Poppy, and Chloe — joined the long and growing list of celebrities to launch a line of alcohol with Della Vite. Since then, though, you may have had a little trouble getting your hands on their range of vegan Proseccos: The label initially dropped in the U.K., meaning finding access for anyone living in America presented a challenge. However, those intrigued by the new brand now have a reason to pop some bubbly in celebration. Because, as of Sept. 15, Della Vite is officially launching in the U.S., making it easily possible for those stateside to get their hands on the award-winning drinks.

Considering it originally dropped across the pond, it’s understandable if you’re not yet familiar with Della Vite’s story and its two Proseccos. As the Delevingne sisters tell it, the brand got its start because they — like many founders — saw a gap in the market.

“We noticed that people don’t really talk about Prosecco brands in the same way they talk about Champagne, gin, or tequila brands — there aren't as many names when it comes to Prosecco, so we saw a bit of an opportunity with that to make DV stand out,” they tell TZR in an email. “We also wanted to create something that is known for its quality.” What that didn’t entail? Simply signing on for an endorsement or brand deal. “We’re co-founders and we’ve been there since the beginning; it’s our baby, and it has been an absolute labor of love!”

Courtesy of Della Vite

Rather, it meant focusing on and being involved in what truly goes into each bottle. “Our Superiore DOCG Prosecco is made exclusively from hand-picked Glera grapes, from the upper elevation of the valley in Valdobbiadene,” the sisters explain. “The passion and craft that goes into creating it is incredible — and we’ve seen this first-hand whenever we’ve visited the winery.”

The trio also notes that the creation of their Proseccos had to include a partner winery in Italy that shared their values — a main one being sustainability. “Our winery was able to work with us on a 100% vegan wine, and we loved that they used solar power throughout the winery,” they share. “The production methods used also avoid intensive farming and our wines are made within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which means that sustainability is guaranteed and regularly checked.”

All of this attention to detail resulted in two Proseccos: the Superiore DOCG ($29.95), which features aromas of citrus blossom and olive, and the Treviso DOC ($24.95), which is crisp and light with a perfume of jasmine and lavender. And each features trusted markers of provenance and quality — the acronyms in their names stand for Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita and Denominazione di Origine Controllata, respectively; the former is a designation of the highest quality of Italian wines.

They’re not just great for adding to your spritzes, either. The Delevingne sisters note that they actually love to cook with them — add it to your pasta sauce, or even your roast chicken — and they go great with countless foods on their own. “We always pair the Della Vite Prosecco Superiore DOCG with something salty like Parmesan shavings or Nocellara Olives for pre-dinner drinks, or if we’re looking for something sweeter, we’d go with figs and honey,” they say.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait any longer to consume it however you please. Della Vite is available in the U.S. now, so head over to ReserveBar’s site to start stocking up.