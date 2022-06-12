No matter your aesthetic, nothing will serve you quite as well as a classic dinnerware set. Yes, gone are the days of working with a mishmash of plates and bowls that were purchased haphazardly and in the name of necessity. By now, you’ve likely reached an appreciation for carefully curated home essentials that reflect your personal style. So your dinner table should be a direct reflection of this.

And while you can certainly go the affordable route here, your year-round or go-to dinnerware for entertaining definitely falls into the “worthy investment” category. After all, these plate settings will be used for years to come and are meant to be versatile enough to work with a number of color schemes and seasonal changes.

Luckily, these days, plenty of luxe home brands are offering stunning dinnerware for a variety of aesthetics. For instance, minimalists can go the classic white porcelain route with a simple yet chic set from Danish designer Georg Jensen. You could also go for a more natural yet equally subtle option like a neutral-colored stoneware collection from modern brand Serax.

And if you’re one for more whimsical cottagecore vibes, there are plenty of dinnerware sets fit for a country home aesthetic. Take, for instance, Godinger’s wildflower plates that scream summer. Or, how about pastel tartan-printed set from Juliska?

And don’t worry, maximalists. There are plenty of options for your eclectic tastes. You can create interest on your table with multi-colored clay and ceramic sets from Jars Céramistes. Or go full color with bright yellow graphic plates from Frisbee Ceramics. Truly, the options are endless.

Ahead, see some great ideas for classic dinnerware sets that will serve you all year round ... literally.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For Minimalists

For Cottagecore-Enthusiasts

For Maximalists

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.