‘Tis the season to entertain, and if it's your goal to be a bit more social this time around, it might be time to brush up on your hostessing skills, starting with your dining room table. Yes, upgrading your tablescape is an easy way to set the tone of your home and make your place feel so much more inviting. And if the thought of this raises questions about budget, you’re in luck. You actually don't have to spend a lot for a seriously chic effect. In fact, with so many affordable dinnerware sets on the market, you can save some extra cash for a fancy bottle of bubbly.

Even if you're not planning for a dinner party, design experts say that keeping your dinner table set year-round is one of the simplest and least expensive ways to make your home feel more put together. And there are a few cheap dish sets you'll want to have on hand to do so, like the neutral-colored ceramic variety or perhaps a vintage glass collection, complete with artsy napkin rings for a touch of glam. Simply add some versatile glassware that can be used for wine, water, or whatever else you're drinking, and of course a stunning floral centerpiece and you’re in business.

That said, if you're still serving meals on your mishmash collection of plates, it's probably time to consider investing in a new set. That said, some of the best ones aren’t necessarily a splurge. Top home goods retailers, like Zara Home, H&M, CB2, West Elm, and Target, as well as cool vintage shops like Chairish and The Real Real offer a wide range of multi-piece cheap dinnerware sets for well under the $50 mark — and they run the gamut from bold and colorful to clean and minimalist. So no matter what your desired aesthetic is, you can find one that totally suits your style.

Do you like to keep your table simple and streamlined? Try the ivory Finlay dinner plates from Anthropologie for some added texture. Are you interested in adding a subtle pop of color to your table this year? Zara Home’s raised design dinner set in chic olive green is perfect (and festive!). Oh, and if you love a vintage vibe, consignment retailer Chairish offers great options, like the Kenneth Ludwig Chicago Wildflowers Plates (but act fast on these types of finds as they’re typically limited in availability).

The beauty of an affordable set of dinnerware is that you can easily switch them out periodically or replace them completely without any buyers remorse. Oh, and you can swing for an extra bottle of wine or a tablecloth and dinner napkins with that extra cash! Now that’s a win-win, right?

Ready to start shopping? Ahead, find 10 dinnerware sets under $60 that will perfectly dress up your table for your next dinner party — or just make you feel a little fancier when it's only a party of one. Pick these up fast as the holiday season is rapidly approaching.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.