Within a matter of weeks, the chic home office became the most sought-after nook in every living space. From kitchen island conference rooms to laptop desks, nearly every working-age adult on the planet has created some sort of makeshift solution to their work-from-home woes.

Considering many are still working from home nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it may be time to invest in something more long-term. Fortunately, Instagram is brimming with creative home office ideas suited to every living situation, from a fold-away cubby desk for urbanites to permanent offices for homeowners. Whether you’re working with 200-square-feet or 24 inches, there’s a creative solution for everyone. Moreover, you don't need to invest thousands of dollars to get an elevated work area that's as sophisticated as it is productive. In fact, often, it's just a matter of including a few key pieces into the mix.

Without further adieu, browse some of TZR's favorite home offices on Instagram right now, courtesy of top designers, home bloggers, and creatives. Shop each look to channel the same vibe in your home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chic Home Offices: This House 5000

If you only have a wall to spare, take notes from Elena Lohse of This House 5000 and invest in a slim desk and chair set. With a few decorative touches like a wall sconce, candlesticks, and plants, you can create a perfectly respectable home office in just a few days. You can recreate this setup in your living room, bedroom, or basement — wherever you have the space.

Chic Home Offices: Style And Such

Madison Hope’s nook desk is proof that you don’t need a dedicated room or even a full wall to create a functional workspace. The creative behind Style and Such saw an opportunity in an unused corner in the living room of her Vancouver apartment, and simply installed wall-to-wall shelves to house her laptop and decorative knick knacks.

Chic Home Offices: Line Schjelde

Copenhagen-based creative Line Schjelde makes a case for a colorful, personality-packed home office. She went with a floor-to-ceiling gallery wall opposite her laptop plus whimsy accents like a paper lantern, rippled table lamp, and a pastel throw. The resulting look is perfect for homebound creatives looking for a daily dose of inspiration.

Chic Home Offices: Laura Yeh

Laura Yeh’s WFH setup is perfect for city dwellers with extremely limited space. While you may not have an existing shelf built-in to fashion a drop-down desk out of, you can easily create one with a stairway desk or even a compact fold-out table. Keep decorative accents living room-friendly, and simply pull up a dining room chair to kickoff each workday.

Chic Home Offices: Anne Sage

If cool, Scandinavian minimalism is your design style of choice, then you’ll love Anne Sage’s home office. The creative behind City Sage went with an oak built-in desk, bold artwork, and a cane chair to create the ultimate serene workspace. To create the look at home, keep the palette neutral and create eye-catching contrast with artwork and decorative accents.

Chic Home Offices: Bein Design

If you have the space and budget to create the home office of your dreams, consider the work of Moscow-based design and architecture firm Bein Design. With its floor-to-ceiling bookcase, low-slung marble desk, and comfortable furniture for clients and guests, this office is clearly a design feature of the home. Recreate the look with a bamboo room divider, marble waterfall desk, a plush armchair, and brass accents.