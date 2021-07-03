45 Chic Things That Are So Useful & So Cheap On Amazon

Whether you’re itching to upgrade your kitchen, bathroom, closet, or wardrobe without spending a small fortune, you’ve landed in exactly the right place. Though everything on this list costs under $30, these useful, cheap things on Amazon are incredibly chic-looking — and they make a noticeable difference in streamlining or otherwise elevating your day-to-day life.

Some of the products in this edit are problem-solving solutions that you wish you’d thought of yourself, like a handwoven organizer that hangs off the arm of your couch, or a roomy beach bag complete with a detachable cooler. Elsewhere, you’ll find sneakily functional products masquerading as objets d’art. See: An architectural wooden wine rack, and a rattan fruit basket that looks like it hails straight from a Provençal cafe. Amazon is a treasure trove for chic organizational products, as well, so jars, caddies, baskets, racks, and the like abound, all without sacrificing style for function. And since the price tags are so low, you can indulge in some pure, unadulterated retail therapy completely free of guilt. Then, you can enjoy your finds as soon as the next day, thanks to super-fast Prime shipping where applicable.

1 A Set Of Pink Marble Coasters That Are Like Jewelry For Your Table Amazon AD Ceramic Stone and Cork Base Coasters (Set Of 6) $13 See On Amazon Make any surface feel more special with this set of six coasters, each adorned in a gorgeous, pink marble pattern. Though they look like real stone, they’re actually constructed of ceramic for better absorbency, while cork backings ensure they won’t slip. If you don’t love this marble pattern, you have five other artisan-inspired designs to choose from. Available patterns: 5

3 A Tropical-Chic Way To Keep Odds & Ends Organized In Your Living Room Amazon Mkono Macrame Sofa Armrest Organizer $15 See On Amazon With its woven design, canvas backing, and decorative tassels, this couch caddy looks like something you’d find at a tropical boutique hotel. This organizer is just as functional as it is tasteful — it features one large pouch for slotting in magazines, tablets, and the like; and a row of smaller pockets for items like your phone, remote control, and a pair of sunglasses. The whole thing is adjustable to fit couch arms of any size.

4 A Marble-Print Organizer For Storing Your Bathroom Essentials Amazon Vitviti Toothbrush Holder $22 See On Amazon Neaten up your bathroom counter with this marble-print organizer. It’s equipped with four compartments in varying sizes to store your toothbrush, toothpaste, jade roller or razor, cotton swabs, and other odds and ends you like to keep accessible. The bottom is lined with an anti-slip grip, while six drainage holes at the base help stave off mold. A brilliant addition to your bathroom all around.

5 This Monogrammed Wine Stopper That Would Make A Perfect Hostess Gift Amazon Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper With Gold Finish $13 See On Amazon This monogram wine stopper would make an adorable hostess gift, or otherwise useful (and cute) addition to any wine drinker’s arsenal. The food-grade silicone stopper is designed to fit into any size wine bottle, and the letter topper is made of zinc alloy with a gold finish. You can choose any letter in the alphabet you’d like; or, get a few of these $13 stoppers to represent all your initials.

6 A Corner Counter Shelf Made With Rose Gold Hardware Amazon VEEMOS 2-Tier Corner Counter Shelf $18 See On Amazon Made with minimalist, rose-gold hardware and stark white plastic shelves, this two-tiered organizer will look fresh and modern in any bathroom. It’s designed to fit snugly into corners, too, so it can work on smaller countertops. Though you’re not limited to using this solely in the bathroom — consider using it as a spice rack in the kitchen, or for organizing office supplies on your desk.

7 A Roomy Beach Bag With A Built-In Cooler That Zips On & Off Amazon Midsouth Mesh Beach Tote $14 See On Amazon If you’re big on picnics, pool parties, and beach outings, add this tote to your cart next. The genius design is equipped with a detachable cooler compartment at the bottom for keeping drinks and snacks fresh all day, while the bag proper is roomy enough to fit plenty of essentials (and extras), including several beach towels. The nylon construction is both lightweight and durable, so no need to worry about fraying, tearing, or excess strain on your shoulder.

8 A Stylish LED Night Light That Turns On & Off Automatically Amazon GE Vintage LED Night Light $8 See On Amazon This light fixture elevates the concept of a night light to something far chicer, thanks to its modern farmhouse aesthetic. But it is, indeed, a night light: The light-sensing technology automatically turns the fixture on at dusk and off at dawn. The energy-efficient LED bulb emits a warm golden glow, and lasts virtually forever.

9 A 3-Pack Of Nylon Shower Caps In Pretty, Playful Prints Amazon Geyoga Shower Cap (3-Piece) $18 See On Amazon There’s no reason to use a flimsy plastic shower cap when you can use a good-quality one printed in a playful design — especially when you can get three for just $18. These caps are made of lightweight, durable nylon and lined to keep your hair completely protected from moisture, and the comfortable elasticated band is designed to fit most head shapes and sizes. These work well for sealing in hair masks and treatments, as well.

10 This Cute, Multipurpose Pouch Made Of Waterproof Silicone Amazon Pudinbag Silicone Coin Purse $10 See On Amazon One can never own too many little pouches and purses, and with its textural silicone construction, sturdy gold zipper, and candy-colored hue, this one will be a sweet addition to your collection. The silicone makes it waterproof and easy to wipe down, so you can use this to stash your makeup or skin care products whenever you’re on the road. Also hand for keeping your vitamins and medications, pens and pencils, or hair accessories organized in your tote. Available colors: 9

11 A Wide, Stretchy Headband That Comes In Six Universally Flattering Colors Amazon The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie $16 See On Amazon “This headband is perfect. The color is neutral, the material is soft and doesn't ruin my curls. I loved it so much I bought 6 more,” one Amazon shopper raved of this ribbed headband. The self-tie design and stretchy jersey material fits all head sizes; and, as the reviewer mentioned, it’s soft and gentle on hair, so it won’t cause dents or interrupt curl patterns. Even more special? The brand selected the colors to be complementary to all skin tones based on the Pantone Skintone guide, so any one you choose will look beautiful. Available colors: 6

12 This Set Of Apothecary Jars That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into A Luxury Hotel Amazon KMWARES Glass Apothecary Jars (3-Piece) $19 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet stuffed your cotton balls, cotton swabs, and other small bathroom essentials into glass apothecary jars, start now: It adds a whiff of ceremony to your daily skin care routine. This set of three jars in varying sizes rings up at under $20 on Amazon, so it’s a very small price to pay for treating yourself like a luxury hotel guest.

13 A Travel-Sized Jewelry Box With A Plush, Velvety Lining Amazon FEISCON Jewelry Box Storage $14 See On Amazon Storing your jewelry in a plush jewelry box always seems to make it sparkle more brightly. This organizer contains plenty of compartments, but it’s small, lightweight, and designed with a secure snap closure, so it’s perfect for keeping your jewelry organized and tangle-free when you’re traveling. When you’re home, it will pretty sitting on your desk or vanity. Available colors: 2

14 These Cozy Electric Candles That Flicker Like Real Flames Amazon Eywamage Gold Glass Flickering Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $24 See On Amazon These cozy electric candles flicker romantically like pillar candles, but they’re a safer alternative to actual flames if you have kids or pets around (or if you tend to forget to blow your candles out before you leave the house). You can control them from up to 16 feet away using the included remote, and set them on a timer so they turn on and off automatically. Plus, the glass is coated in a soft pearlescent sheen, which adds to the soft ambiance. Available colors: 5

15 A Set Of 3 Wicker Baskets For Organizing Everything Amazon Ouda Wicker Baskets With Removable Liners (Set of 3) $22 See On Amazon These wicker baskets are handy for almost any room in your house — you can slot them under your nightstand, in your linen closet, under your bathroom sink, or use them to keep your intimates organized, as just a few ideas. Choose from three wicker colors, all lined in a soft cotton material bedecked in a dainty floral print with a woven trim. Available colors: 3

16 A Pair Of Faux-Fur Slippers You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon HUMIWA Faux Fur Slippers $14 See On Amazon If you land anywhere on the hedonist scale, you likely already have a pair of faux-fur slippers tucked under your bed — but then again, how can you turn down another? This pair costs just $14 on Amazon, but the plush, soft material feels incredibly expensive. They come in 20 patterns and colors to suit every aesthetic, from splashy tie-dye to subdued neutrals. Available colors/patterns: 20

17 This $12 Beach Coverup You Can Wear So Many Different Ways Amazon Ekouaer Sarong Wrap Bikini Cover Up $12 See On Amazon Nix the cutoffs and cover up your swimsuit with this retro-glam sarong. The chiffon fabric is soft, fluttery, and drapes beautifully, but it’s durable enough to hold a knot, so you won’t experience any annoying slippage like you might with silk. It’s designed to be multipurpose, as well, so you can drape it over your shoulders and wear it as a light shawl, or even wear it as a scarf top. It’s available in 40 colors and prints (and costs just $12), so you may want to pick up a few of these versatile pieces. Available colors/prints: 40

18 These Spice Jar Labels With A Tasteful, Minimalist Font Amazon Savvy & Sorted Spice Jar Labels (Pack of 94) $15 See On Amazon The minimalist sans serif font on these pre-printed labels looks to hail from an independent art magazine, so they’ll elevate your humble spice jars to truly tasteful proportions. This order comes with a pack of 94 waterproof labels printed with the names of all of the most common spices and dried herbs (as well as lots of rarer ones), and the sticker backing can peel off without tearing, then back on without losing its grip, so you won’t waste your label if you need to refit it.

19 A Stylish Sun Hat That Offers UPF 50+ Protection Amazon Lisianthus Women Wide Brim Straw Hat $15 See On Amazon At a certain point in a stylish person’s life, they need a straw sun hat — like a silk scarf, it’s a calling card of an evolved wardrobe. But there’s no need to spend tons of money on a great-quality one, as this $15 pick proves. Equal parts functional and stylish, this woven hat features an interior sweatband to wick away perspiration and an adjustable ribbon to customize the size, while the wide brim offers UPF 50+ protection. You have 19 neutrals and prints to choose from, many of which feature a slim, leather buckled band around the brim. Available colors/prints: 19

20 This Picnic-Perfect Rattan Basket For Fruit, Veggies, Bread, & More Amazon HITOMEN Handmade Round Rattan Basket $20 See On Amazon Load this handwoven rattan basket with fresh fruits and veggies before your next dinner party as an effortlessly chic piece of decor; or, use it for purely functional purposes as a fruit bowl, bread basket, or for picnic trappings. If you look closely, you’ll see that the bowl is woven into a floral shape — a sweet, thoughtful touch.

21 A RFID-Blocking Wallet With 18 Card Slots & Other Spacious Compartments Amazon Travelambo Bifold Wallet $15 See On Amazon This elegant, expensive-looking wallet has all the right features to make it perfect for travel, especially the RFID-blocking technology, which prevents would-be digital thieves from scanning your credit cards. It also has two spacious pockets for cash, plane or train tickets, and even a slim smart phone (as long as it doesn’t have a case on), as well as a clear ID slot for added convenience. Available colors: 30

22 A Set Of Turkish Hand Towels Offered In Several Chic Colors Amazon DEMMEX Diamond Weave Turkish Hand Towel (Set of 2) $18 See On Amazon Handmade in Turkey using certified-organic cotton and dye, these hand towels are a sophisticated alternative to traditional terry cloth towels, but they’re just as soft and absorbent. This two-pack is available in 12 colors, from refined neutrals to fresh green (pictured). Available colors: 12

23 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As Decor Amazon Joyvio Essential Oil Diffuser $13 See On Amazon This ceramic essential oil diffuser bears a striking resemblance to a decorative lantern, though it’s fully equipped to suffuse a room with your favorite aromatherapeutic scents. It can also cycle through seven colored lights, features four automatic timer modes, and runs at 30 dB, meaning it’s practically silent. At $13, it’s an affordable way to completely transform the mood of a room. Available colors: 6

24 A Real Silk Scrunchie For Just $10 Amazon LilySilk 100% Silk Scrunchies $10 See On Amazon A real silk scrunchie for just $10? Consider ordering five. Sold in 17 pretty colors, these 100% pure mulberry silk scrunchies are thick enough to hold up coarse, curly hair, but since they’re so gentle, they won’t cause any snagging or pulling, nor will they leave behind a crease. Available colors: 17

25 A Quilted Belt Bag That Lets You Go Hands-Free Anywhere Amazon Geestock Leather Fanny Pack $19 See On Amazon Fanny packs (or belt bags) have undergone a style renaissance over the past few years — and the efficient-to-a-fault among us couldn’t be happier that the easy, hands-free style is considered chic again. This leather one adds an edge to your outfit, though the adjustable belt and lightweight construction don’t skimp on utility. It’s available in four other colors beyond black, including pastel pink and white for a slightly softer look. Available colors: 5

26 A Super-Chic Way To Organize All Your Desk Essentials Amazon AUPSEN Gold Desk Organizer $18 See On Amazon Your desk doesn’t have to feel boring — just invest in this gleaming gold desk organizer (which also comes in rose gold and white, among other colors). It has a pull-out drawer for things like paper clips, Post-It notes, and headphones, while the other compartments are ideal for anything that can be set upright, like pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, and important documents. You could technically use this to organize your skin care products and/or makeup, or hair tools and accessories, too. Available colors: 5

27 A Glamorous Silk Scarf That Can Be Worn Countless Ways Amazon corciova Square Silk Scarf $9 See On Amazon One can never have too many silk scarves — especially when they’re as affordable as this one. Though it looks like it could cost hundreds, this best-selling scarf costs less than $10 on Amazon, and it comes in 44 gorgeous prints. Wear it wrapped around your ponytail or bag handle; tie it around your neck; or sport is a top. As far as the silk scarf goes, The Zoe Report considers it the accessory-equivalent of the classic red lip.

28 These Cute & Clever Soap Dishes With A Bottom Tray For Draining Amazon Lele Soap Dishes (Set of 3) $9 See On Amazon These soap dishes aren’t just cute — they serve a functional purpose, too. They’re designed with two levels: a bottom dish to collect water, which will prevent the soap from becoming all smushy, and a top layer for the soap to sit on. With this order, you’ll get three dishes in assorted colors, so you can switch up your dish with your decor or put one in every bathroom in your house.

29 A Microfiber Hair Towel With A Colorful, Leopard-Print Pattern Amazon THENICE Leopard Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap $9 See On Amazon If you have long to medium hair, microfiber hair towels are an essential. But most of them come in basic neutrals like white and gray, or pastel pink or blue at most. For something much more fun, try one of these leopard-printed hair towels, sold in three chic color combinations. They’ll help your dry faster, won’t weigh your head down, and will stay on while you run around the house after showering thanks to their secure button closure in the back.

30 An Expandable Wire Bathtub Caddy With A Retro-Chic Feel Amazon Amazon Basics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $22 See On Amazon Not only does this wire bathtub caddy look chic, but thanks to its open design, it won’t gather soap scum or become mildewy over time. It expands to fit just about any size tub, and it has plenty of room for a candle, bath oil, loofah, tablet, mug of tea, and more.

31 A Picnic Blanket That Folds Up Like A Bag For Easy Carrying Amazon zhurui Outdoor Picnic Blanket $17 See On Amazon Designed just like a top-handle bag, this lightweight picnic blanket expands once unfolded to seat a few friends on the grass or sand. The back is waterproof and the entire thing is easy to shake off, so it’s easy to keep clean. Choose from six cute styles, including four variations of stripes and two leaf-bedecked prints. Available prints: 6

32 A Wooden Wine Rack That’ll Look So Chic Anywhere Amazon Ferfil Wine Rack $16 See On Amazon It’s hard to think of an area where this wine rack wouldn’t look cute: on a countertop in the kitchen; on a bar cart or side table in the dining room; or in a wine cellar. Designed to hold 10 bottles of wine, it collapses when not in use for easy storage.

33 These Glass & Bamboo Pantry Organizers That Come In All Sorts Of Sizes Amazon Monstleo Glass Storage Jars (Set of 3) $14 See On Amazon These glass storage jars with bamboo lids look so much more stylish than typical, plastic food storage containers. The bamboo lids seal air tight, so you don’t have to worry about food going stale, and the jars can be used to hold just about anything. You’ll get three containers in this set in assorted sizes, and you can also buy a six-piece set of smaller jars to match, which are perfect for spices.

34 A Stylish Coverup That’s Useful For The Beach Or Pool Amazon Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover Up $20 See On Amazon Something that’s stylish and easy to slip on, like this bathing suit coverup, is so useful to have in your closet. Not only is it great for wearing over a bikini to the pool or beach, but it’s also a cute outfit with denim cutoffs and sandals. Choose from six colors, from neutrals to brights. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 These Adorable Wine Glass Markers That Look Like Different Cheeses Amazon True Zoo Wine Glass Markers (6-Piece) $10 See On Amazon How adorable are these wine glass markers? Shaped like different cheeses in mini sizes, they’re designed to clip onto the rims of glasses so your guests can tell their drinks apart. If you’re not a cheese lover, you can also choose from donuts, citrus, and pizza shapes.

36 The Trendy Pillow Slides That Are Surprisingly Handy Amazon rosyclo Pillow Slides $20 See On Amazon These Instagram-popular pillow slides belong in every household, and not just because they’re trendy. The thick, waterproof shoes make the perfect bathroom slippers, since they won’t absorb any water after you step out of the shower, and they’re also the ideal pair of outdoor shoes for hanging in the garden, walking the dog, or grabbing the mail. Choose from 12 fun colors, including several neutrals like beige and black. Available colors: 12

37 A Set Of 20 Rose-Gold Hangers That’ll Upgrade Your Closet Amazon Better to U Metal Clothes Hangers (20-Pack) $26 See On Amazona Upgrade your closet with these chic rose-gold garment hangers. Sold in a pack of 20, they’re a simple way to make your wardrobe look a lot sleeker, and since they’re notched at the sides, your clothing won’t fall off. In addition to the shiny rose gold pictured, they also come in matte rose gold and copper.

38 These Reusable, Eco-Friendly Cotton Rounds With A Handy Carrying Case Amazon LastRound Reusable Cotton Rounds $14 See On Amazon The carrying case, which makes these great for travel, also makes these reusable cotton rounds look decidedly chic. But beyond just looking great and being convenient, they’re also so much better for the planet than single-use cotton pads, since each one can be reused over and over again — saving Mother Nature from 1,000 single-use pads per reusable round. If you love the idea, you can also buy a reusable cotton swab and reusable tissues from the same brand.

39 A Jewelry Stand & Organizer With Drawers That Pull Out Amazon Keebofly Metal & Wood Jewelry Storage $26 See On Amazon This jewelry organizer will look nice on any dresser, but it’s also a lot more spacious than most thanks to its hidden, pull-out drawers at the base. There’s also a velvet catch-all tray on top of that, as well as three tiered levels with slots for plenty of earrings, and space for countless necklaces and bracelets. Choose from four wooden finishes, including gray and white.

40 2 Microfiber Hair Scrunchies That Are Perfect For Post-Shower Use Amazon Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These days, scrunchies are (once again) considered a chic accessory — but these scrunchies are much more functional than most. That’s because they’re made of a microfiber, towel-like material, so you can use them in wet hair post-shower to help absorb excess water. Each set comes with a pack of two for less than $15, so they’re a great bargain.

42 These Soothing Under-Eye Patches Made With Gold & Snail Mucin Amazon Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Patches (30 Pairs) $16 See On Amazon Gold under-eye patches may seem more indulgent than useful at first — until you realize one game-changing use for them. Like any good under-eye mask, they offer soothing and depuffing benefits (especially when kept in the fridge), but they can also be worn as you do your makeup to catch any eyeshadow fallout — a makeup artist trick you need to try next time you’re doing a smoky eye. These are also made with snail mucin, which has all sorts of good-for-skin benefits, as well as peptides and grapefruit extract.

43 A Chic Way To Keep Your Bathroom Essentials Organized Amazon mDesign Plastic Makeup Organizer $15 See On Amazon This multipurpose organizer will look so chic on any surface. Use it to store Q-tips, cotton swabs, or dental floss picks in your bathroom; or, keep it on your dresser to hold makeup sponges, Bobby pins, and other beauty essentials. Available colors: 9

44 A Set Of 2 Floating Shelves That Would Be Useful Anywhere Amazon ZANSHI Rustic Wood Floating Shelves (Set of 2) $10 See On Amazon You can (easily) install these floating shelves anywhere that you need extra storage space. Sold in a set of two, they come at the unbelievably low price of just $10 on Amazon. The shelves also come with a removable towel holder if you plan on using them in the bathroom, and have a rustic-chic look to them.