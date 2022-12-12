Here’s Exactly What To Gift Pet Parents Whose Fur Babies Are As Chic As They Are

Many of us have *that* one friend in our lives — the impossibly chic person whose pet is somehow just as stylish. They’re forever posting images of themselves and their furry friends in wildly cool outfits and accessories on Instagram, and they literally turn heads when they walk their pooches down the street. If you know one of these people, you know one of the best things to give them for the holidays is a present for their pet: A chic gift that will elevate their perfect style even further (and definitely make everyone more jealous of them than they already are).

Fortunately, the options in that arena are endless these days. Honestly, start searching and you’ll probably realize that there’s very little you can get for dogs and cats that you can’t get for yourself, so wide-ranging are the offerings. That said, there are definitely some brands and retailers with dog- and cat-wear that stand out from the pack — and that’s definitely where you should begin your shopping.

To help you out, TZR dug through many, many sites to find the best, most stylish pieces that any dog or cat parent would be proud for their fur baby to wear (and TBH, possibly even wear themselves). Here are our favorite pieces for gifting this season.

Shop Chic Pet Gifts