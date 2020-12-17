Though I'd been looking for a dog all year long, I got my puppy, Kenzo, on a bit of a whim. It was August 29, 2020 — one day after Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The loss emphasized the fact that life is shorter than we realize. So on that warm summer day, I brought my 3-pound Morkie home — without a bed, crate, or puppy pads. Now, Kenzo is pretty hooked up (and very spoiled, thanks to his grandma), but my holiday lists are still filed with gifts suited for new dog owners like myself.
Life with Kenzo is chaotic, but very sweet. I have no regrets, except maybe the whole bringing-a-new-puppy-home-without-much-preparation thing. (Thank goodness for Amazon.) I've leveled up since his "gotcha day" and have his basic needs: plenty of treats, bully sticks, squeaky toys, and — yes — his bed, crate, and puppy pads. But because I'm ridiculous, I'm eyeing even cooler toys, fancy grooming products, aesthetically pleasing crates and gates, and lots of clothes, of course. I know that my pup already feels like he's at home — if you took a look at my shredded sheets and destroyed shoes, you'd agree — but hopefully, the below picks will make him feel extra special.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Kenzo's a bit too small to fit into this harness, but once he can, he'll be the coolest dog on the block.
Can't wait for this inevitable Cam'ron moment. Because yes, I'll be getting a matching pink leash to go along with this delightfully extra sweater.
Your designer-loving friend will go gaga for this ultra-chic raincoat that'll make her pup the coolest on the block.
My family is committed to wearing matching pajamas on Christmas Eve, but now that we have Kenzo, finding a design that we can all agree on is even harder. I got so many "oohs" and "ahhs" when I dropped this design in our group chat — which is a true holiday miracle.
Come December, I live in my favorite black turtleneck. I was so excited to find one that matches from Bethenny Frankel's clothing line. Mommy-and-me matching moment, coming right up!
How beautiful is this bejeweled tag? The brand also offers a matching necklace for humans, too.
A perfect, chicer alternative to the fuzzy, sparkly Christmas tree costume that I was this close to purchasing.
New dog parents are characteristically obsessed with the health and happiness of their fur baby, so gifting them with top-of-the-line dog vitamins is must. This bundles covers it all: shiny coat, healthy gut, strong joints, and even includes a calming aid for anxious pups.
My doggie doesn't really like taking baths or being wiped down, so I'm looking forward to trying out this cleansing spritz — a dry shampoo of sorts.
Training a very energetic and curious puppy in a studio apartment is... fun. I get pretty creative when it comes to creating makeshift barriers (cardboard boxes are my best friend), but would definitely prefer a pretty, clear divider like this one.