Though I'd been looking for a dog all year long, I got my puppy, Kenzo, on a bit of a whim. It was August 29, 2020 — one day after Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The loss emphasized the fact that life is shorter than we realize. So on that warm summer day, I brought my 3-pound Morkie home — without a bed, crate, or puppy pads. Now, Kenzo is pretty hooked up (and very spoiled, thanks to his grandma), but my holiday lists are still filed with gifts suited for new dog owners like myself.

Life with Kenzo is chaotic, but very sweet. I have no regrets, except maybe the whole bringing-a-new-puppy-home-without-much-preparation thing. (Thank goodness for Amazon.) I've leveled up since his "gotcha day" and have his basic needs: plenty of treats, bully sticks, squeaky toys, and — yes — his bed, crate, and puppy pads. But because I'm ridiculous, I'm eyeing even cooler toys, fancy grooming products, aesthetically pleasing crates and gates, and lots of clothes, of course. I know that my pup already feels like he's at home — if you took a look at my shredded sheets and destroyed shoes, you'd agree — but hopefully, the below picks will make him feel extra special.

