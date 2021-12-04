The last two years saw a soar in pet adoptions and it’s likely you have at least one or two people on your holiday gift list who are diehard dog-lovers. Pet parents are a very interesting breed in that it doesn’t take much to delight them when it comes to presents for their precious pups.

For starters, there’s the personalized route. A portrait or customized ornament is a surefire way to warm a dog mom’s heart this time of year. Who doesn’t want to deck their halls with their pet’s face?

For the dog parent who enjoys the finer things in life, you’re in luck. There’s a garden variety of designer dog goods from your favorite labels. Think Louis Vuitton pet carriers, Goyard dog collars, and Moncler puffer vests.

And, of course, there are the practical gifts. The dog mom in your life will never turn down a sleek puppy cam, treat dispenser, activity mat, or even a puppy clean-up kit. Hey, dogs are a lot of work, and sometimes a few simple tools and daily essentials can make a world of difference for the busy pet parent.

Ahead, 38 gifts for all the dog lovers in your life.

