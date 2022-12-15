If you’re an avid entertainer, it’s likely you’re aware of just how fun it is to decorate for New Year’s Eve. There’s arguably no other time of year that provides an opportunity to get so fancy, sparkly, and downright opulent in your setups around the home. That said, if you’ve had much experience hosting soirees on Dec. 31, you also know just how difficult it can be to find NYE decor that’s actually chic — i.e. it doesn’t involve any splashy signs or cartoon clocks. Now, obviously, everyone should pursue whatever aesthetic they desire. Sometimes, cheesy can be the most fun. But if you’re looking to throw a fête on the more sophisticated side, balloon arches and garlands with silly sayings don’t always cut it.

Instead, start your decor planning by picking a theme that feels elevated to you — all black and white, iridescent touches, or even a pearl-focused look can be stunning. Then, rather than choosing accessories and dinnerware that (literally) scream NYE, find everyday items that fit into your chosen look. And, of course, opt for lots of sparkle; regardless of your preferred party aesthetic, it’s impossible to ring in the New Year without ample shine.

When you venture outside the “2023” decor, you’ll quickly see that chic options for upgrading your party are endless. Here, some of TZR’s picks to help you have your most stylish NYE yet.

General Decor

Table Decor

Dinnerware & Flatware

Glassware

Serveware