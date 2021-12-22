This Ultra-Chic Party Trend Will Instantly Elevate Your NYE Gathering

While your holiday parties may suddenly be looking smaller, there’s no reason you shouldn’t still get festive for New Year’s Eve. Regardless of the size of your guest list, it’s always worth throwing up some decorations and putting together a few delicious treats (with Champagne in hand). The classic black, white, and metallic accents will serve you well in any case; they’re tried and true, and will always set a fun, sophisticated mood. But if you’re looking to add an extra-special touch this year (we did make it through 2021, after all), you may want to try a pearl-themed party — a chic look that’s entering the trend sphere just in time to take your NYE festivities to the next level.

The trend was revealed in Pinterest Predicts 2022, the brand’s yearly report on what’s gaining traction on its platform. (Or, as it puts it, “A window into the future, from the place where people go to plan it.”) “In 2022, people of all ages will embrace iridescent accents in their homes, in their jewelry boxes and even as nail art,” writes Pinterest in the prediction. “Pearl-themed parties will be on the rise, too, as people opt for pearly gowns and wedding decor.”

Yet while Pinterest notes that pearlcore lends itself well to beauty looks and weddings, we’d argue it’s just as easily applied to your regular house parties — especially on New Year’s Eve. Ivory shades provide an elegant touch that goes with pretty much anything in your home, while the iridescence of pearls sets a fun, celebratory mood. Plus, it’s an easy theme to carry out. “Offer up pearl-inspired wedding invites [or, in this case, regular invites], table settings and balloons — and don’t forget faux pearl beaded necklaces as party favors,” Pinterest suggests.

There’s still time to plan a pearl-themed NYE soirée of your own before Dec. 31, so start gathering your decor for the evening with TZR’s pearlcore party picks, ahead.

