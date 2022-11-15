Chic Holiday Decor Finds You Won't Believe Are From Target

Come the holiday season, who doesn’t want to make their home feel all warm and festive? The downside to your typical holiday decor, though, is that it’s usually, well, less than elevated. From kitschy Santa figurines to red and green felt stockings, seasonal decorations can often feel at odds with your home’s year-round aesthetic, especially if you’re someone who carefully curates the look and feel of their space. But consider this the first Christmas miracle of the season: Chic holiday decor actually does exist — and in the most surprising of places, too: Target.

In addition to all your other home and life essentials, the superstore should also be your go-to spot for stylish seasonal decorations that can transform your space into a bonafide winter wonderland. With trendy finds that include knit and faux-fur-adorned stockings, a rose gold Christmas tree, expertly coordinated glass ornament sets, decorative throw pillows, and a pampas grass wreath, you can prep your space for the holidays without clashing with your signature decor. What’s more holly and jolly than that?

Whether you’ll be hosting a seasonal soirée this year or simply want to inject your home with some haute festive cheer, look to Target’s chic holiday decor below. (Finds start at just $5!)