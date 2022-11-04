(Entertaining)

For Your Next Holiday Party, Skip Tradition & Try These Out-Of-The-Box Cocktails Instead

Unique and delicious.

Shutterstock
Rose wine cheese and pear still life. Front view against a background of white fabric.
Make the festive and easy Rosa Raspberry Chocatini for your holiday parties by simply mixing equal parts chilled Rosa Regale and Stoli Chocolat Razberi vodka. Serve and enjoy!Courtesy of Rosa Regale
For the Grinch On Vacation by beverage consultant Natasha Velez, combine 1 1/2 ounces iichiko Saiten and 3/4 ounce each of Midori, yuzu juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Pour over ice in a Collins glass, top with sparkling cider, and garnish with cinnamon-dusted scalloped pear slices and cranberries.Courtesy of iichiko shochu
