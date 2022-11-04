Menu
For Your Next Holiday Party, Skip Tradition & Try These Out-Of-The-Box Cocktails Instead
Anna Buckman
Make the festive and easy Rosa Raspberry Chocatini for your holiday parties by simply mixing equal parts chilled
Rosa Regale
and
Stoli Chocolat Razberi vodka
. Serve and enjoy!
Courtesy of Rosa Regale
For the Grinch On Vacation by beverage consultant Natasha Velez, combine 1 1/2 ounces
iichiko Saiten
and 3/4 ounce each of
Midori
, yuzu juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Pour over ice in a Collins glass, top with sparkling cider, and garnish with cinnamon-dusted scalloped pear slices and cranberries.
Courtesy of iichiko shochu
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.