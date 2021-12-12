These Stunning Hotel Holiday Decorations Will Inspire A Grand Display Of Your Own

There’s not exactly a shortage of holiday decor inspiration out there these days; in fact, it’s safe to say the amount of photos of garland, lights, and Christmas trees coming at you from every direction has reached a fever pitch. For the most part, though, what you probably see on social media (and real life) is rarely too over the top; rather, it’s mostly the pretty setups in people’s homes and yards that you could probably recreate on your own. If you want to see truly grand displays, you often have to dig a little deeper — and the best place to start is the holiday decorations from beautiful hotels around the world.

Sure, it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of holiday decor, although they surely have no shortage of it. But in reality, hotels often have massive spaces that lend perfectly to impressive trees and light installations, as well as opulent interiors to complement those additions. Plus, they have styles to inspire everyone: From The Plaza’s ornate trimmings in New York City to the Marbella Club’s understated-yet-elegant greenery, the aesthetics run the gamut.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with loving a low-key holiday look. But when you’re looking for something a little more grand, check out TZR’s favorite hotel decorations ahead.

The Plaza’s Grand Staircase

Photo by Maggie Marguerite Inc. / Courtesy of The Plaza

The Plaza in New York City takes a no-holds-barred approach to holiday decor — in the most elegant way, of course. There’s a lot to see here, but one of its shining stars is this grand staircase, which features a garland display and a Christmas tree practically fit for royalty.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess’ Sparkly Palm Trees

Courtesy of Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

There may be palm trees here, but it’s no less festive. The Christmas tree at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has 70,000 LED lights that dance to holiday songs in the resort’s “Enchanted Plaza,” with lit palm trees synchronized to complement the tree’s music.

The Dolder Grand’s Dramatic Christmas Tree

Courtesy of The Dolder Grand

The Dolder Grand in Zurich features a 16-foot-tall Christmas tree in the Steinhalle with more than 5,500 ornaments and 12,000 LED lights during the holidays. The hotel’s views of the Alps, the city, and Lake Zurich don’t hurt the festive vibe, either.

The Marbella Club’s Low-Key Greenery

Courtesy of the Marbella Club

Like the Marbella Club itself, the resort’s holiday decor is both understated and elegant, with just a slight rustic touch.

Le Meurice’s Whimsical Installation

Courtesy of Le Meurice

Leave it to the iconic Paris palace hotel Le Meurice to create a holiday installation that’s nothing short of magical. Who needs a traditional Christmas tree with this whimsical display?

The Balmoral’s Tree-Filled Lobby

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

The Balmoral Christmas tree in Edinburgh is impressively grand — but what else would you expect from a hotel with a name that means “majestic dwelling?”

Brown’s Hotel’s Twinkling Entrance

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Brown’s Hotel in London knows how to make an entrance — but never more so than during the holidays. It won’t stop there at wowing you, however; once inside, you’ll find an Asprey-inspired Christmas tree with purple and silver ornaments that pay homage to the luxury jeweler’s signature colors, as well as a “Purple Water” cocktail at the Donovan Bar during the month of December.

Amangiri’s Untraditional Christmas Tree

Courtesy of Verdi

Utah’s Amangiri is bringing a beautifully unique Christmas tree to the resort this year. On Dec. 16, the brand will unveil The Tree of Life, a work of art by Colombian design studio Verdi, in the hotel’s lounge area. “Together with Aman, we will be striving to celebrate thoughtful design, exceptional craft, and sustainability, things that resonate deeply with our brand and global context”, said Tomas Vera, founder of Verdi, in a statement.

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire’s Classic Entrance

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

These cozy and classic holiday decorations greet guests at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire in the English countryside. But there’s more: The hotel is displaying a gingerbread village inspired by the property’s historic country town of Odiham in its library, as well as a replica of the Manor House made from treats in the glass walkway.

Grand Wailea’s Hawaiian Holiday Decorations

Courtesy of Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Grand Wailea in Maui features a Christmas tree designed by MANAOLA, a luxury lifestyle brand by native fashion designer Manaola Yap. Through its decorations, the tree honors Hawaiian royalty and pays homage to the roots of MANAOLA and the resort.

Pendry San Diego’s Minimal Seating Area

Courtesy of Pendry San Diego

Though the decor in this Pendry San Diego seating area is minimal, it’s no less worth copying. The simple tree’s basket base, the mantel’s magnolia leaf and eucalyptus garland, and the coffee table’s candle lanterns are just enough for the cozy, luxurious space.

Pulitzer Amsterdam’s Claes Iversen-Designed Tree

Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam / Ashkan Mortezapour Photography

This holiday season, Pulitzer Amsterdam is collaborating with renowned Danish fashion designer Claes Iversen to create one of the city’s largest exterior Christmas trees. The display is more than 30 feet high and uses unique materials to highlight the designer’s signature style. “I think it's fantastic to be able to give my vision on the styling of a Christmas tree as a designer,” said Iversen in a statement. “It really will become a tree where my signature is clearly visible.”

Four Seasons Resort Orlando’s Icy Tree Display

Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Orlando

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando Christmas tree perfectly matches with the pristine interiors and icy lighting of this stunning space. That’s not the only display worth seeing, though; this year, Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber has created a life-size gingerbread house for the lobby that took 320 hours of work.