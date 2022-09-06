Sad about the end of summer? The chic set know the trick to getting excited about fall: Adding a couple of new garments to your autumn wardrobe is the perfect way to usher in the chilly season while also helping you stay on top of trends.

Jackets and shackets — slightly oversize shirt-jacket hybrids — are guaranteed closet staples that’ll easily earn a spot in your seasonal rotation. They’re light enough to wear before the cold snap, but will still keep you warm as temps start dropping. They’re highly versatile, too, lending a chef’s kiss finish to dresses, jeans, leggings, and beyond.

To make sure your closet is fully stocked for autumn, keep a few classic jacket shapes and fabrications on hand: a leather jacket for some cool girl flair, a plaid button-down shacket you can wear anywhere, and a well-cut denim jacket that flatters. From there, supplement with jackets that speak to your personal style — or perhaps try something a bit outside your comfort zone and embrace the “new me” vibes it offers.

Looking for fall jacket and shacket inspo? Target is your go-to with plenty of trendy options, none of which will break the bank.

Scroll below to see and shop nine hot picks that won’t cost you more than $65.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Universal Thread Women's Adaptive Denim Jacket $29.99 See On Target No wardrobe is truly complete without the perfect denim jacket — and this one is pretty darn close to perfection. It’s made from a mid-weight soft fabric that’s easy to move around in, and also features Raglan sleeves which provide better range of motion. The cropped fit, lived-in trim, and wide collar also feel effortlessly cool.

Wild Fable Cropped Faux Leather Shacket $35 See On Target This faux, cropped leather shacket will get tons of wear this season. From casual nights out with your favorites to a dressed-up dinner with bae, it offers the perfect amount of edge. The jacket features a cropped silhouette that hits right at the hips, long sleeves, and single cuffs.

Universal Thread Women's Brushed Shacket $50 See On Target Who can say no to this aesthetic? Especially when it means you’ll be that comfortable. Perfect for lounge-y days and easy errand-running, this plaid button-down shacket is made with ultra-soft fabric with added wool to keep you warm as you go about your day. You can't go wrong with the brown plaid — which matches with basically everything — but it also comes in six other colors.

Wild Fable Cropped Canvas Surplus Shacket $35 See On Target Make a statement and infuse a little color into your world with this splashy canvas shacket, available in a green floral print, rust, vibrant purple, and yellow floral. The bold colors and playful patterns definitely make a statement and will earn you some well-deserved compliments all season.

Universal Thread Sherpa Anorak Jacket $45 See On Target If canvas isn’t really your thing but you still want to embrace the rainbow, try on this fluffy sherpa anorak jacket. It’s ultra-soft and available in six colors, including a vibrant mustard yellow, pink, and purple colorblock. Layer it over your everyday wear to stay warm and cozy in the cool weather.

S.E.B. By SEBBY Quilted Jacket With Detachable Hood $59 See On Target Your search for the quintessential fall jacket is finally over. This minimalist design lends to easy outfit pairing, and the casual-but-sophisticated feel means you’ll look stylish wearing it wherever you go. The stretchy side paneling adds to the comfortable fit, as well. Choose from black, grey, and olive.

Chamonix Blanche Puffy Short Jacket $64.99 See On Target This effortless puffy jacket is the perfect everyday piece for fall outings. It’s got you covered with toasty synthetic insulation, a faux fur-lined hood, internal pockets, and an adjustable hem. You can choose from either black or white, and feel free to nix the hood depending on the weather and the look you’re going for.

Universal Thread Woven Quilted Jacket $35 See On Target Coastal grandma isn’t going anywhere. If anything, her powers have grown stronger now with fall and winter ahead. With its softly colored quilt print, this jacket leans heavily into the trend, allowing you to keep on living that coastal grannie life. Plus, it’ll keep you toasty via the 100% cotton lining, quilted detail, and below-the-hip length.