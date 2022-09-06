Sad about the end of summer? The chic set know the trick to getting excited about fall: Adding a couple of new garments to your autumn wardrobe is the perfect way to usher in the chilly season while also helping you stay on top of trends.
Jackets and shackets — slightly oversize shirt-jacket hybrids — are guaranteed closet staples that’ll easily earn a spot in your seasonal rotation. They’re light enough to wear before the cold snap, but will still keep you warm as temps start dropping. They’re highly versatile, too, lending a chef’s kiss finish to dresses, jeans, leggings, and beyond.
To make sure your closet is fully stocked for autumn, keep a few classic jacket shapes and fabrications on hand: a leather jacket for some cool girl flair, a plaid button-down shacket you can wear anywhere, and a well-cut denim jacket that flatters. From there, supplement with jackets that speak to your personal style — or perhaps try something a bit outside your comfort zone and embrace the “new me” vibes it offers.
Looking for fall jacket and shacket inspo? Target is your go-to with plenty of trendy options, none of which will break the bank.
Scroll below to see and shop nine hot picks that won’t cost you more than $65.
