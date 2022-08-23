Caraway’s Latest Launch Is Here To Elevate Your Daily Tea-Making Experience

Anyone who’s ever held a piece of Caraway’s sleek cookware in their hands knows that it’s a uniquely luxurious product. Its solid bodies, unique colorways, and ceramic-coated surfaces make cooking a surprisingly elegant activity — you inevitably feel chic and cool while you hold it in your hands. And fortunately, that will no longer apply to just making food. As of Aug. 23, Caraway also offers a Tea Kettle, adding the creation of hot drinks to the list of kitchen experiences it’s taking to the next level.

“At Caraway we are on a mission to raise the standards of what we cook with,” the brand tells TZR of its newest addition. “This includes elevating everything from safe and sustainable materials, to modern and timeless product design. We're excited to build upon our commitment to bring better-for-you non-toxic luxury home goods to the kitchen through our latest Tea Kettle launch which has been modernized for today's design-minded home dweller.”

And modernized, it certainly is. Like the rest of Caraway’s offerings, the $195 Tea Kettle features a unique yet timeless silhouette and details, as well as a stainless steel body coated in ceramic. It also comes in seven colors to match the brand’s Cookware and Bakeware, which include Cream, Navy, Perracotta, Gray, Sage, Marigold, and the new Mist. Though while it’s definitely different in shape and hue than your average kettle, it still has all the important parts as well: It works on all stovetops, has a two-quart capacity, and is designed for quick boiling.

(+) Courtesy of Caraway (+) Courtesy of Caraway INFO 1/2

You may be wondering how different Caraway’s Tea Kettle could possibly be from the rest — after all, they all do the same thing at the end of the day. However, I was able to test the product and can honestly say that it’s nothing like any I’ve owned before.

For starters, it’s heavy; I know that Caraway notes that it has a “lightweight stainless steel body,” but this thing has some heft. Personally, I like that, because it makes it feel like a solid, more permanent addition to my stovetop. It also does boil water quickly; I have a very fast electric kettle from Fellow, and didn’t find myself waiting much longer on the Caraway to heat up. My only complaint is that, when it is hot, you can’t touch the handle without protection. Fortunately, the brand does include a pot holder for safe handling to help with this. But, I still worry that I’ll accidentally grab it bare-handed at some point and I don’t love that I have to think about that.

Courtesy of Caraway

That said, the benefits of Caraway’s Tea Kettle certainly outweigh any cons I perceived. Not only does it function well, it’s non-toxic and looks like a work of art in my kitchen. When I’m not using it, I can appreciate it gleaming beautifully on my stove. And when I am? My tea time experience has never been more luxurious. See the new launch now by clicking the link ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.