Great Jones Now Has Electric Kettles — And Of Course They’re Ultra-Chic

Ever wished Great Jones’ aesthetically minded products could be a part of your coffee routine? If so, it’s your lucky day. On Oct. 12, coffee brand Fellow teamed up with Great Jones to launch a a $160 electronic kettle that melds the two brands’ expertise and design seamlessly. Not only does it kick off an expansion into yet another new category for the cookware company, but it also marks Great Jones’ first electronic product ever.

And obviously, it’s perfect for starting your mornings. Fans of Fellow know that the brand is beloved for its sleek, functional products, which cater to the coffee-obsessed. Blend that with Great Jones’ stylish look and signature Broccoli green (with a pop of its Mustard yellow), and you get a piece that’ll make you happy every a.m. both because it looks great and it makes preparing your cup of Joe easier.

Of course, it’s clear just by looking at the Great Fellow Kettle that it’s chic. What makes it so perfectly functional, though, is less obvious — especially for those less familiar with Fellow. For this kettle, that can be chalked up to a number of features. Along with a precision pour spout, the Stagg EKG electric kettle includes variable temperature control, an LCD screen, and a 60-minute hold mode, all set on a small, minimalist base. There’s even a built-in stopwatch, which you can set while you brew your coffee or tea to make sure you don’t lose track of time.

Personally, I can confirm it’s as good as it looks (and sounds). I got the chance to test out the kettle myself, and was thoroughly impressed by the ease of use and just how cute it looks on my counter. I’ve owned a stovetop Fellow kettle for a while now, and honestly, this new collaboration might replace it entirely in my kitchen. It took me no time to figure it out, and it seemed to heat up water faster than my (pretty powerful) gas stovetop. Plus, it just felt sturdier and the handle didn’t ever get too hot for my hand.

The Great Fellow Kettle isn’t the only launch from Great Jones worth considering right now, though; earlier this month, the brand released two other major new products. First up? The Dutch Baby, a $120 Dutch oven that’s basically a round, 3 1/2-quart version of the brand’s best-selling Dutchess. Along with that, a $110, 12-inch cast-iron skillet called King Sear hit the site, giving customers a sturdy way to cook for those larger crowds.

Yes, there’s a lot of newness to shop from Great Jones at the moment, so head over to the brand’s site to start adding these drops to cart. Or, just scroll ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.