Caraway Just Added These Highly Requested Colors To Its Cookware Sets

Non-toxic cookware brand Caraway is notorious for its beautiful, wildly popular pieces that often sell out fast. Case in point: Its initial cookware set racked up a waitlist of 150,000 people pre-launch, and it’s seen new colors gone in mere hours. That’s precisely why, if you’re a fan, you should get your credit cards ready now. Because — you guessed it — Caraway just dropped another line. Dubbed the Iconics Collection, the limited-edition launch features two highly requested colorways that will almost assuredly be a massive hit.

The new hues in question? Black and white, which are available to shop as of June 22 on CarawayHome.com. You can buy each in the classic Cookware Set for $595, both of which have glossy gold handles for a touch of luxury. It’s a glam-yet-timeless launch that’s been a long time coming, according to the label.

“At Caraway we are on a mission to raise the standards of what we cook with,” the brand tells TZR in an email about its latest release. “Through modern and timeless product design, we are making essential kitchen items more safe and sustainable. The Iconics Collection introduces Black and White, our two most-requested colors since pre-launch, to become Caraway’s first-ever premium line of cookware.”

Of course, while the price of this collection might be higher (the Cookware Set in the current core colors is $395) and new shades have been introduced, other fan-favorite attributes have stayed the same. The Iconics Collection features the usual 100 percent non-toxic and non-stick ceramic coating to make cooking easy and safe. In addition, the sets include a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, plus organizers to make storing your sleek new cookware seamless.

Cooking with Caraway products was already a chic affair, but this new launch has undoubtedly elevated its collection. Shop the black and white colorways now through the links ahead, and join us in dreaming about which updates the brand will introduce next.

