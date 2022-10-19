Here’s Where To Stay This Fall For The Foliage Views Of Your Dreams

Even if you’re not a fall devotee, it’s hard to resist the allure of changing leaves when they’re everywhere you look. Something about their cozy beauty can soften even the grumpiest of fall grinches, while somehow also making the advent of cold weather a little bit sweeter. But while seeing colorful trees from your home is undoubtedly nice, there’s really nothing like escaping to a hotel with exceptional fall foliage viewing to take this autumnal experience to the next level.

Fortunately, these properties aren’t relegated to a particular area. Yes, states like Vermont might get all the love — but when it comes to leaf-peeping, there are abundant opportunities in nearly every part of the US. To decide where to go, you just need to pick your preferred adventure, whether that be a luxurious stay in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains or an activity-filled few days out West.

Whatever you choose, though, don’t wait: Prime fall foliage dates are nearing their end in many places, meaning there’s no time to waste in booking one of these charming stays. Find TZR’s favorite spots across the country to book for stunning autumnal views (and programming to help you make the most of them), ahead.

Eastwind Lake Placid

Courtesy of Eastwind Lake Placid

New property Eastwind Lake Placid in the Adirondacks is what fall dreams are made of. Once a 1950s motor inn, it now features Scandinavian-inspired design and 26 rooms and cabins along the Chubb River. And yes, beautiful colors explode everywhere you look — you can see trees’ changing leaves from your room, as well as from the property’s access to hiking trails. Just note: Peak foliage season is from the end of September through mid-October here, though it will continue to boast lovely fall scenes beyond that time.

Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection is a 12,000-acre estate in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia — which is really all you need to know if you’re on the hunt for a foliage-filled stay. And honestly, you don’t even need to have that information to see that this place screams fall perfection. Just head to its website, and you can see that leaf-peeping opportunities abound, whether you want to do that from its many trails or one of the romantic tree houses in which you can stay. Being Primland, it’s also offering programming that will help you make the most of the season, including several Thanksgiving activities.

Four Seasons Jackson Hole

You kind of expect all ~four seasons~ to be special at this resort (and all of Four Seasons’ locations, really), but fall at the Jackson Hole property is truly something to behold. Set in a mountain valley near Grand Teton National Park, it’s literally surrounded by lush vegetation and rugged peaks, giving rooms prime foliage views. The hotel does everything to enhance this experience as well. It offers a full lineup of fall programming, including scenic hikes, s’mores-making, seasonal cocktails, and more (all of which can be found on its site), meant to make the most of the season.

High Hampton

Given its location in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, it’s safe to assume that the High Hampton property has always been a prime leaf-peeping location (for all 100 or so of its years). However, its recent restoration by the team behind Blackberry Farm has taken the fall experience to a whole new level. From the resort, you get unparalleled views of the changing red, orange, and yellow leaves (along with many evergreens) on its 1,400 acres. You can even immerse yourself in the scenery with its trails. And at the end of the day, you can head back to your charming, rustic room to complete the autumnal experience.

Edgewood Tahoe

While the Northeast often gets all the love for leaf-related activities, there are actually places all across the US where you can indulge in the autumnal experience. Case in point: Edgewood Tahoe in Nevada, a resort located on the shores of South Lake Tahoe and surrounded by the Sierra Nevada mountains. Though you may find it hard to look away from the beautiful blue water, fall foliage is everywhere here — and the property offers plenty of ways to appreciate it, as well. You can take it in from the surrounding trails, and immerse yourself in the season with its curated fall resort experiences, such as a Chocolate Caramel Apple Pops Workshop and a daily evening s’mores bar.

Salish Lodge & Spa

Just 30 minutes away from Seattle sits the Salish Lodge & Spa, a location with foliage views that are nothing short of breathtaking. The property is owned by the indigenous Snoqualmie Tribe, and is situated atop the Tribe’s sacred site. And the setting could not be more beautiful. The mountain lodge overlooks Snoqualmie Falls, a 268-foot waterfall, and the surrounding forests. Thus, you can not only view stunning fall foliage of the Pacific Northwest, but enjoy the sound of running water and the magnificent mountainous terrain. After you’ve had your fill (which admittedly may be never), you can complete your relaxing experience and head to the Spa at Salish Lodge for a day of healing treatments.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Courtesy of The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Vermont is definitely a top contender for the best states to see fall foliage, so it’s no surprise that there’s a wealth of places to stay that offer unmatched vistas. A notable one is The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, a luxury stay in the state’s Green Mountains that’s widely known as a favorite leaf-peeping destination. And there’s good reason for that: According to its site, the area’s forests have the “highest percentage of maple trees anywhere,” which surround the hotel with a vibrant array of colors come fall. With the hotel’s abundance of outdoor activities, it’s all too easy to take in the scenery.

Under Canvas Acadia

Under Canvas Acadia / Photo by Bailey Made

Really, what better way to take in fall foliage than some New England glamping? Under Canvas Acadia allows guests to do just that at the brand’s first Northeast location. Set in Maine near Acadia National Park on 100 acres of waterfront land, its safari-style canvas accommodation tents (stylishly furnished by West Elm) are pretty much an ideal spot to appreciate the area’s mountainous landscape and emerald green spruce and fir tree forests. Just note, though, that the camp has a season — so start planning now for 2023, when the property will be open from May 11 through Oct. 9.