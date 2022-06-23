Zara Home & Vincent Van Duysen Team Up For A Series Of Serene, Timeless Designs

You may be distracted by the Zara sales that recently started, but heads up: The retailer just announced even more exciting news. On June 30, Zara Home launches a collection with Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen, which will include a batch of living room pieces that revisit his iconic styles and translate his DNA into new designs.

Called Zara Home + by Vincent Van Duysen, the release marks the first drop in a series — it’s part of an ongoing collaboration set to drop twice a year. To begin, the collection will include living room furniture and decor such as arm chairs, side tables, table lamps, and more, all meant to be versatile, calming, and reflect the universe of Van Duysen’s past homes. “It feels like a home coming — the dimensions, sensorial aspects, the look and feel all reflect my work,” said Van Duysen in a press release. “My DNA merges with Zara Home.”

While Van Duysen’s work does seem to fit right into Zara Home’s aesthetic, it’s hard not to wonder how this partnership came about. For Van Duysen, it simply felt like the right time for such an opportunity. Upon turning 60, he felt ready to re-examine his archives and believed the momentum was right. Thanks to a mutual respect between Zara Home and the designer, the collection was born.

Fortunately, that allowed Van Duysen’s DNA to truly shine through. The creative brought his timeless, clean style to each piece, ensuring that all products will stand the test of time and eschew short-lived trends. Additionally, the designs are made to merge with any style or home, making it easy for shoppers of all preferences to incorporate the series into their space. Comfort and utilization is key — these are products meant to be both admired and used. “I consider this collaboration to be a little bit of a gift that I can share with everyone in the world,” read a quote from the Belgian architect on Instagram.

A gift, indeed. Shop the new collection starting June 30 on ZaraHome.com and in select Zara Home flagships worldwide. Here’s hoping it won’t feel too long before the next one arrives.