All Our Favorite Memorial Day Weekend Sales For Stocking Up On Home Decor

According to RetailMeNot, 61 percent of Americans will be shopping Memorial Day deals this year, 28 percent plan to purchase decorations, and 27 percent intend to spend on home and garden pieces. Yes, it’s going to be a competitive holiday for scoring discounts on in-demand pieces — but fortunately, there are more than enough Memorial Day 2022 home decor sales to choose from, many of which have already begun.

So while many of your favorites will be flying off the virtual shelves this holiday weekend, rest assured you’ll have plenty of shopping to do, regardless. All the best brands and retailers are getting in on the discounts this year, from under-the-radar names to big-box stores. Additionally, every category you could imagine will be on sale, including fine art, outdoor furniture, rugs, paint, and so much more.

It’s going to be a good week for shopping, and with the current demand, there’s no time to lose. Start browsing now with TZR’s favorite Memorial Day home decor sales of 2022, which are rounded up ahead.

May 22 through May 31, Society6 is offering 30 percent off wall art, home decor, and bed and bath, as well as 20 percent off all other categories.

Starting May 26 and ending June 1, online art gallery Saatchi Art is giving customers 20 percent off originals of $3000-plus with code MEMORIAL20, and 15 percent off all originals with code MEMORIAL15.

From May 16 through May 30, a selection of more than 200 pieces at Article is marked up to 15 percent off.

Score 15 percent off on orders of $2,500-plus and free delivery at Kaiyo from May 23 through May 31 by using the code STARS.

The Lindye Galloway Shop is offering 20 percent off site purchases of $100-plus with code MEMORIAL20 from May 30 to June 3.

Outer’s Memorial Day sale starts May 20 and ends May 31. During that time, you can get $1,000 off orders of $9,900 or more, $400 off $7,900 or more, and $200 off $5,900 or more. Use the code MEMDAY22 at checkout to get the discount.

Get 20 percent off sitewide (exclusions apply) with the code MDW20 from May 24-31.

From May 19 to May 31, Kathy Kuo Home is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide with the code MEM2022 (just note that exclusions apply).

Backdrop’s Memorial Day sale includes 20 percent off gift cards from May 25 until May 30.

From May 24-31, take 20 percent off sitewide at Modloft by using the code REFRESH22 at checkout.

Allswell is having two sales this year, so take note of these details so you can stock up. From May 19-26, it’s offering 20 percent off mattresses with code MEMDAY20. Then on May 27, it’s offering 30 percent off The Allswell and 20 percent off the Luxe, Brick, and Supreme with code MEMDAY until May 31.

Starting May 25 through May 31, Rifle Paper Co. customers will receive 25 percent off sitewide (excluding furniture, swimwear, and sleepwear) with code BLOSSOM.

The Citizenry is taking 15 percent off all rugs from May 26 until May 30. Text and email subscribers will get early access to the sale on May 25.

Take 15 percent off items from LES Collection’s art, home decor, and vintage goods from May 26 through May 30.

May 26 through June 1, take 20 percent off in-stock products sitewide on Annie Selke with the code MEMORIAL22.

Take 30 percent off sitewide from May 24-30 — no promo code needed.

Get up to 70 percent off bedding, sheets, loungewear, and home decor from May 25 through May 31. No code is needed.

Enter the code GOFORIT at checkout to receive 20 percent off your entire order now through May 31.

Right now, you can take 15 percent off your entire purchase at Floyd with the code SUNNYDAYS22.

Circa Lighting is taking 20 percent off sitewide May 17 through May 31.