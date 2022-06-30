While You Relax This Weekend, Make Sure To Shop These Fourth Of July Home Sales

If you’re a person with an email inbox, you’re likely already well aware of the barrage of July 4 markdowns upon us this year. Every category, from fashion to food, is seeing deep discounts, many of which rival those of Black Friday. Yet there’s no doubt that one category in particular is getting the most love when it comes to deals: the Fourth of July home sales, which feature selections that are massive and markdowns that are seriously steep.

While you’ll probably score big no matter what you’re buying, it’s hard to deny the amount you’ll save when shopping big-ticket items during these holiday events. Even when the discounts are lower, with items like furniture, you can still get hundreds of dollars off. And when you’ve been waiting to splurge on a special something, taking advantage of those kinds of savings is basically a no-brainer.

Most Fourth of July home sales are already in full swing and only last through the holiday itself, so there’s no time to waste if you’re looking to snag some treasures with slashed prices. Save yourself some time and keep scrolling — all the markdown events worth shopping this weekend are ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kaiyo

From July 1 through July 10, use the code FOURTH for 15 percent off Kaiyo orders of $2,500 or more, plus free delivery.

Rifle Paper Co.

From June 30 through July 5, Rifle Paper Co. customers will receive an additional 30 percent off sale items with code SUNNY30. Additionally, now through July 5, customers will receive 30 percent off the Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt Swimwear & Sleepwear Collection with code SUNNY30.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s Summer Savings Event lasts from June 29 until July 6, and features 15 percent off all Brooklinen items with the exclusion of Spaces partner brands and Last Call items.

Allswell

From June 22-30, take 20 percent off mattresses at Allswell with the code FIREWORKS20. From July 1-5 take 25 percent off mattresses using the code FIREWORKS25.

Chairish

From June 28 to July 4, Chairish has markdowns on 300,000-plus products up to 50 percent off.

Circa Lighting

Take 20 percent off sitewide at Circa Lighting from June 24 to July 5.

Pom Pom at Home

From July 1-6, shoppers can take 20 percent off sitewide at Pom Pom at Home with the code SUMMER20.

Kathy Kuo Home

Customers can score 25 percent off products sitewide from June 29 to July 5 at Kathy Kuo Home. No code is needed to get the discount.

Article

Article’s Summer Sale has already kicked off and lasts until July 4, with discounts of up to 20 percent on more than 300 select pieces.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Starting June 27 and ending July 5, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering various discounts on several categories, including up to 50 percent off sale and clearance, up to 40 percent off bedding, up to 10 percent off furniture, and more.

Castlery

Castlery is offering up to 30 percent off select collections (including outdoor) from June 21 through July 4.

The Inside

Between June 29 and July 4, The Inside is offering 15 percent off orders under $499 with the code JULY15, and 20 percent off orders of $499 or more with the code JULY20.

HAY

For a limited time, get 15 percent off select items in HAY’s Summer Sale.

Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach’s Independence Sale runs June 28 through July 5, and features 15 percent off select items.