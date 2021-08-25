Choosing a winning housewarming gift for someone who has just taken the property-owning plunge is almost as difficult as jumping into the housing market yourself. Alright, so that may be a bit of an exaggeration, but that doesn’t mean shopping for home gifts is an easy feat, per se: You’ll want to purchase something practical — but not too mundane — and just as chic as your friend’s fabulous new place. Fortunately, we’ve gathered 15 of the best housewarming gifts to help them (stylishly) settle in.

What makes for the best housewarming gifts, you ask? Opt for products that add warmth to a space. Think: A vase or planters for flowers, an essential oil diffuser, a cool candle, a cozy throw blanket, or sweet-smelling hand soaps and lotions are all solid selects. (If you want to buy a piece of art, keep the style neutral or fit to the recipient’s aesthetic.)

You can also purchase a present that’ll help your friend pull off all their future dinner parties: Unique trays and platters, barware, pretty pitchers, a table salt set, and other serveware will all eventually come in handy.

And at the end of the day, remember that you’re celebrating a new chapter in the recipient’s life. So choosing an item that feels joyful is a surefire way to make them smile. And something to make you smile — free shipping! All of the housewarming gifts below ship for free, so you can send them right to your friend’s new home free-of-charge.

Shop all the chicest housewarming gifts below.