This New Survey Shows Which Decor Color Scheme Aligns With Your Zodiac Sign

There are few aspects of decorating a home that are more important than color. It sets the tone, sends a message, and even influences your mood, so choosing the right palette is crucial. That doesn’t change the fact that it’s a daunting task, though; deciding on a few main hues out of literally endless choices is not only time-consuming, but often confusing and frustrating as well. Which is why a little help from your zodiac sign in choosing your home’s decor color scheme isn’t such a bad idea.

In fact, as Mecca Woods, astrologer and author of My Life Created tells TZR in an email, there are actually specific colors associated with each sign that can make settling on a few much easier. “For example, Leo is associated with gold, Gemini is associated with yellow, Taurus is associated with pastels,” she explains. “This has a lot to do with the colors correlating to the nature of the zodiac sign.”

This not only makes decorating easier, but can also help you create a truly uplifting space. “I think using our zodiac sign and birth chart as tools to decorate our living space not only takes some of the stress and guesswork out of it, it also can be used to support our self-care and development,” she says. “By incorporating the right color in the right spaces in our home, (like an industrious Capricorn, for example, using shades of cream or white in their bedroom to help them relax after a long workday), we can set the right atmosphere to invoke the right mood or feeling needed to be our best selves.”

Courtesy of Article

To take the guesswork out of finding the best shades for you, furniture brand Article recently teamed up with OnePoll to survey 2,000 Americans and see how their preferences matched up with their respective signs and shared them with TZR. Woods then analyzed the data, weighing in with her own expertise on how you can apply these findings to your own home. Read on to see what she says about the results of the zodiac signs that were surveyed (which you can see in full on Article’s blog now) and their go-to hues.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bold & Contrasting Colors: Aries, Leo, & Sagittarius

Aries indicated in the survey that they prefer contrasting colors, and according to Woods, that’s not surprising. “Fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius typically go for bold colors that represent their bold personalities,” she says. “Plus, Aries hate anything that’s too boring, so an eye-catching color scheme would appeal to their unique taste.”

Cool Colors: Cancer

Wood says that because Cancer is an emphatic water sign, it makes sense that survey results show they tend to prefer cool tones. “Not only do cool colors represent the element of water but they also have a calm and soothing effect on the mood,” the astrologer explains. “As the zodiac’s moodiest sign and one of the biggest homebodies, Cancers need a home base that can allow them to retreat into their shell and cool out.”

Warm Colors: Scorpio

Normally, says Woods, the enigmatic and brooding water sign Scorpio tends to go for “darker colors like black or crimson.” However, she continues, it does make sense that survey results show them preferring warm hues right now. “I think Scorpios are gravitating to warmer colors as they’re looking for something that’s a little more mood-boosting given all the extra intensity they’ve been dealing with for the last year.”

Earth Tones: Aquarius, Gemini, & Libra

Survey results show that Aquarius prefers earth tones when decorating, which Woods says is “interesting” for the on-the-go air sign. “I think earth tones offer them a grounding, stabilizing energy that can be helpful for a sign that is most likely to suffer from anxiety and burnout,” she says. “Air signs (Gemini and Libra included) are associated with intellect and communication and do best with activities and décor that can help them with quieting their often over-active minds down.”

Complementary Colors: Pisces

Complementary colors rank high on the list of preferred schemes for Pisces — and Woods says this makes perfect sense, since the peace-loving water sign doesn’t like anything too harsh on the eyes. “This is the sign that’s associated with dreams and fantasy. They wouldn’t want a color scheme to disturb that.”