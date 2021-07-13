Candles That Double As Decor, Because They Should Look As Good As They Smell

If you’re one of those people who spends a lot of money on your candles, chances are, you want them to do the most. Not only should they smell amazing, they should have a long burn time and a great throw. But perhaps the most important aspect (at least to the interiors-obsessed) of a nice candle is that it doubles as decor; after all, if you’re going to drop $75-plus on a finite product, it definitely better make your home look good, too.

True, it’s not exactly hard to find a pretty candle out there — these days, almost all of them could be considered aesthetically pleasing, thanks to the demands of Instagram. However, not all of them could stand as decor on their own, which is a must if you’re planning on keeping one as part of your collection well after its contents have evaporated.

Fortunately, TZR has rounded up a selection of candles that are so stunning, it would be difficult to tell them apart from the rest of your carefully curated pieces and trinkets. In fact, the decorative candles ahead might just end up the star of the show. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

L'or de Seraphine Mansour Marrakech Large Candle $40 This citrusy scent comes packaged in what looks closer to a work of art than a candle jar. With its fruity pastel pattern and sleek design, it’ll fit right into your carefully curated bookshelves or bathtub ledge. Add to cart

Diptyque L'Elide candle 220 g $85 Diptyque’s black and white candles are already a classic that look good in any home, but this version takes it to the next level with its matte black finish and Fauna adornment. It’s perfect for moodier homes, or for providing a touch of contrast in bright, minimalist spaces. Add to cart

frederic-malle Cafe Society Candle 220g $95 Modern design lovers, look no further than this bright white and red vessel. Set this next to your abstract paintings and unique sculptures, and no one will ever guess that it’s not another expensive find from your favorite gallery. Add to cart

Harlem Candle Co "Josephine" Luxury Candle $45 The rich hue and gold accents of this Harlem Candle Co. piece make it the ideal addition to a luxe environment. Add it to a bar area, a bedroom, or a bathroom — it’ll immediately add opulent vibes. Add to cart

d-orsay-parfums Scented candle 21:30 - Sous les draps - luxury edition 250 gr $190 This amber-hued vessel could almost be mistaken for a chic cocktail glass — and honestly, it would fit right in at your bar area or on your coffee table. Use it to add some moody light, or even infuse a slight mid-century modern aesthetic. Add to cart

The Luxuriate Carrara Marble Candle Holder $100 This carrara marble piece almost seems made for a sleek white bathroom. Set it next to the storage containers on your vanity, and see if anyone can tell the difference. Add to cart

Fornasetti Bacio Candle in Otto $215 All of Fornasetti’s candles look like works of art, and this version is no different. The lidded container shows an image inspired by the "Bacio" image, which features the face of opera singer Lina Cavalieri. It’s a fun piece that deserves a spot in any eclectic home. Add to cart

Linda Farrow Linda Farrow Herbe Coupe Candle $100 Want to infuse some glamour into your space? You’ll love the Linda Farrow Herbe Coupe Candle, which is made in yellow gold casing with a matching lid — aka it features maximum drama and shine. Add to cart