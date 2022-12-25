You’ll Want To Book This Hotel For Its Bathroom Alone

For a lot of people, a hotel is simply a place to rest the head — a respite from daily adventures, and really nothing else. But for others, the accommodations of a trip are a major part of the fun; they’re a place to explore and enjoy when the itinerary has been exhausted. For those of the former category, then, design and intrigue of a room are rarely taken into account when booking. But for those of the latter, it’s of the utmost importance — and there’s perhaps nothing more highly considered on that list than the hotel bathroom.

Resist the urge to wrinkle your nose at such a mundane aspect of hotel living. Because, in fact, the bathroom is arguably the best part of an overnight stay — at least, if it’s done well. When the space is good, it provides a place to truly exhale, and offers a spa-like experience at the beginning and end of each day (something often very much needed during the stress of travel).

Of course, many hotels boast bathrooms worth discovering. But there are a few that take this experience to a totally new level, offering design, views, and amenities that go well above and beyond average. If you’re planning your next vacation and want a property with one of the best hotel bathrooms in the world to up the ante on your getaway, here are a few places TZR recommends.

Nobu Hotel Palo Alto

Nobu Hotel Palo Alto’s Ryokan Suites feature an extremely soothing bathroom experience, complete with deep soaking teak tubs and walk-in showers.

Le Meurice

It’s likely you’ve already seen the bathroom of Le Meurice’s Belle Etoile Penthouse Suite in Paris. The space features three windowed walls with incredible views, plus a round, whirlpool bathtub, and obviously, plenty of marble.

Velaa Private Island

Velaa Private Island’s Romantic Pool Residence is the site of this stunning, view-heavy bathroom. While it may look exposed, the whole villa is actually an ultra-private escape, suspended above a lagoon and only accessible by boat. So yes, you really can relax in that incredible tub and not worry about seeing another soul.

Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, boasts spaces with the utmost serenity: Onsen-inspired bathrooms come with a deep soaking tub, where guests can experience their retreat with a view.

Gleneagles

The Royal Lochnagar Suite is Gleneagles’ most luxurious, so it’s no surprise that its en-suite bathroom is equally opulent. In it, guests will find under-floor heating and a roll-top bathtub — not to mention a soothing color scheme and downright stunning decor.

Fairmont Pacific Rim

The spacious, James K.M. Cheng-designed bathroom in Fairmont Pacific Rim’s signature Ofuro rooms are what relaxation dreams are made of, featuring lots of marble and a luxe soaker tub with views of Vancouver Harbor.

One&Only Palmilla

The en-suite main bathroom in One&Only Palmilla's sprawling Villa One fits the setting well, with its large bathtub (carved from a single stone), Spanish tiles, and exquisite views.

Jalakara

It’s hard to imagine a more calming experience than bathing in Jalakara’s Garden Suite bathroom, which comes with an open-to-sky shower and al fresco bathtub.