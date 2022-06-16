Bringing together two of the very best things in life — travel and wellness — the year’s buzziest new spas and treatments are fodder for those with a penchant for enjoyment. Across the world, dozens of innovative and exciting experiences have cropped up for 2022, making the decision to book a vacation entirely centered around a spa day all the more of a great idea.

If you’re looking to stay closer to home, destinations like Napa Valley, Sedona, and the Hamptons have all experienced a big boom in recent months, with notable openings coming from both established hospitality brands as well as smaller boutique names. Ready to set sail abroad? Good, because there’s plenty of spa news happenings overseas coming from iconic regions like the Italian Riviera and English countryside as well as legendary tropical locales including the Maldives and Caribbean. Suffice it to say, if you need a new wellness treatment or spa property to fantasize about, you’re bound to find it in the 27 ideas to come. Continue ahead to find out the most talked-about spa openings and treatments of the year and where you should book your next trip to.

Iconic Wellness Comes To The Italian Countryside

The Ranch

The Ranch Malibu shook up the wellness world when it first debuted in 2010 with a seven-day health immersion, receiving numerous awards and attracting celebrity names to the property. Fast forward 12 years and the company has expanded the iconic program overseas. The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi Medical Retreat opened its doors in May of this year with a seven-night, eight-day stay that features a four-hour morning mountain hike, nap time, afternoon strength and core training classes, yoga, and a daily massage — each day.

North America’s Only Seawater Spa

Gurney's Montauk

This May, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa unveiled its $20 million renovation just in time for the summer season. The 30,000 square foot wellness destination features North America's only ocean-fed seawater pool and the spa was reimagined by architecture Ignacio Alonso, who is previously known for his work on Aire Ancient Baths in New York City. The experience includes a bathhouse, caladium, thermal baths, sauna and steam, a salt room, plus indoor-outdoor treatment suites overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Gurney’s also tapped expert Dr. Dennis Gross for the treatment menu as well as leading wellness brands like Biologique Recherche, OSEA, QMS Medicosmetics, Voya, and Aesop.

A 17th Century Hamptons Property Is Restored

Canoe Place

Originally founded in the 17th century, Canoe Place in Hampton Bays, Long Island is known by locals as the ‘First Stop Out East’ and has served as a gathering place for generations. The restoration of this landmark is debuting in August and on top of the 20 guest rooms, five guest cottages, and six landscaped acres, it will also include a full-service spa by ONDA Beauty with facial and body treatments.

Mud & Crystal Experiences In Arizona

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Architecture buffs already love Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Retreat for its Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design, and the property just completed its healing Tierra Luna Spa and opened the doors to its outdoor Sol Garden—making it all the more of a must-visit destination. Guests journey through elements of fire, water, ice, and earth in this breathtaking outdoor space and can even book the new Alchemy Mud & Crystal Bar Experience. This treatment offers a customized mud, chakra oil, and crystal selection plus the blending of oils, gemstones, and muds to apply with a naturally grown and dried luffa.

Deep-Sea Ice Bath On A Private Island

The Brando

The Brando is a luxury resort on French Polynesia’s private island of Tetiaroa and features 35 villas on its white-sand beaches. In March of this year the property launched its Deep-Sea Ice Bath treatment, which immerses guests in cold water drawn from the Pacific Ocean. Ice-cold seawater baths are said to help with everything from improved blood and lymphatic circulation to muscle recovery and joint relief. Oh, and relaxation, too.

Classic Hospitality Finds A New Home In Manhattan

Ritz-Carlton NoMad

The highly anticipated opening of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad (opening July 2022) will debut with a 6,800 square-foot spa and fitness center, including eight treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms, and partnerships including one with Augustinus Bader. The location will be in the heart of Manhattan’s beloved Floral District where, after a spa treatment, guests can enjoy a cocktail on the rooftop bar, sipping 500 feet up in the air.

Diamond-Themed Treats & Treatments

Waldorf Astoria Chicago

If the sound of Veuve Clicquot served with a sprinkle of diamond dust piques your interest, you’ll be pleased to know the spa at Waldorf Astoria Chicago recently unveiled a new facial treatment called The Diamond Experience, featuring a glow facial that uses resurfacing technology to exfoliate and enhance. Afterwards, guests are treated to a Knesko Diamond Collagen Mask with a quartz facial roller and the aforementioned diamond-dusted glass of Champagne.

Deep Sleep On A Caribbean Island

Silversands

Sleep tourism is one of the year’s most popular travel trends and Silversands Grenada is meeting this demand with a new Sleep Program. Yanni Gaspar-Frivaldo, the lifestyle and wellness director at Silversands, focused this program around spa treatments curated to improve sleep patterns. Each package comes with a light healthy meal, both a wellness and fitness class, plus a spa experience comprised of multiple treatments. Take the Day Dreaming package, for example, which is a full day ritual that’s entirely conducted in the Gharieni Quartz Sand Bed: Marma Point Scalp Massage, Customized Indian Shirodhara, and a Abhyanga Indian Massage.

Restorative Massages In A Mexico City Luxury Villa

Casa Polanco

Casa Polanco, a luxury villa in Mexico City, opened its doors in June. The rooftop spa overlooks Lincoln Park and glass doors slide open to allow for an immersive treatment experiences (kind of like being in the treetops, you might say). Enjoy services like deep tissue massage, jet lag therapy, deep sleep massage, urban energizing massage, a reiki session, Chakra massage, and volcanic hot stone massage. Follow your treatment up with tea or an herbal infusion on the terrace while enjoying the scenic views.

Outdoor Treatment Rooms In The Woods

Mohonk Mountain House

This June, iconic Hudson Valley hotel Mohonk Mountain House will debut the resort’s first outdoor spa treatment room overlooking Lake Mohonk and the surrounding cliffs. Connect with nature in a rustic wooden ‘summerhouse’ that surrounds visitors with ancient trees and the sights and sounds of nature. On top of services like massages and facials, there will also be mindfulness sessions and experiences, including a sunset sound bath on the moss-covered green roof terrace.

Sound Healing In Los Cabos

Viceroy Los Cabos

THE SPA at Viceroy Los Cabos is renowned for its powerful spa experiences and this year they’ve introduced a number of new rehabilitating and healing treatments, including an Osteopathy and Posture service that combines techniques like massage, mobilization, and body adjustments with acupuncture and craniosacral therapy. A newly launched holistic spa treatment is their Cacao Healing Experience, which includes a cacao drink followed by exfoliation and massage with cacao cream to rev up endorphins. You also won’t want to miss the new offering of Sound Healing reflexology massages and meditations.

Soak In A Private Milk Spa Jacuzzi

Sofitel

Making your way to Fiji this year? Book a stay at Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa to experience the property’s newest treatments for 2022, including the Coconut Milk & Honey Firming Ritual — it’s a 135-minute experience that blends Fijan honey and coconut milk to hydrate, nourish, firm, and strengthen. Or go for the Island Journey, which includes a massage, express facial, and an Instagram-worthy soak in a private milk spa jacuzzi.

A French Design Icon In The Italian Riviera

Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino

From June 1 to September 30, you have the perfect excuse to escape to the Italian Riviera because Belmond recently unveiled a partnership with Dior for a new well-being experience. The pop-up spa is named ‘Jardin des Rêves Dior’ (Garden of Dreams) and guests can book face and body treatments that draw on the skills and expertise of Dior skin care. Creative Director of Dior Maria Grazia Chiuri reimagined the brand's toile de Jouy fabric into a leaf-green that now adorns the Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino gazebos and two decks of the exclusive Bagni Fiore beach club.

Cutting Edge Laser Therapy At THE WELL

THE WELL

This June, THE WELL launched Complete Laser Therapy (C.L.T.) at its flagship New York City location (with its THE WELL at Mayflower Inn location to follow). It’s a non-invasive light source treatment that uses a red laser in combination with blue and green LED light. The result? It helps heal skin conditions like rosacea and eczema, works against aging by targeting wrinkles and dark circles, improves texture and boosts elasticity by increasing collagen in the skin.

Turquoise & Sage Hydration In Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona

Wellness junkies are already keenly aware of L’Auberge de Sedona thanks to its opportune positioning in the Sonoran desert and unparalleled, unique experiences. This May, they debuted the Turquoise and Sage Hydration treatment that harnesses the healing powers of wild sage, chamomile, lavender, and rosemary. It begins with a dry brush exfoliation followed up by applying sage and turquoise stone infused body butter. Feet and hands are exfoliated with herbal salts followed by warm sage butter and the treatment ends with a glass of rose kombucha and a handmade turquoise bracelet infused with sage as a farewell gift.

Farm-To-Skin Foraging In Jamaica

Jamaica Inn

You’ve heard of farm to table cuisine, but what about skin? The Ocean Spa at Jamaica Inn recently introduced their Farm-to-Skin Foraging experience that immerses guests in the tropical gardens of Jamaica Inn to learn about the beauty benefits of various plants, herbs, and fruits. Forage for a variety of ingredients and create your own Pina Colada Body Scrub (the excursion comes with a 15% discount toward a spa experience).

An Authentic Gourd Massage In Riviera Maya

Grand Velas Riviera Maya

The new Xkalim Mayan Gourd Massage at Grand Velas Riviera Maya begins with a traditional Mayan blessing honoring the elements of water, wind, fire, and earth followed up by calabash gourds massaged across the body, applying increased pressure to reflexology points. Why gourds? They’re one of the world's first cultivated plants grown not primarily for food, but for use as containers, so they’re considered to be effective at collecting what doesn’t belong by renewing your energy. The therapist also performs a traditional barrida (sweep) of the body with alcohol on a bouquet of herb-of-grace and ends with a massage of the face and head to activate CHI.

Erotic Self-Care At Shou Sugi Ban House

Shou Sugi Ban House

Known for its Wabi Sabi design principles, Shou Sugi Ban House in the Hamptons has been a cult favorite wellness destination since it opened in 2019. This year, the property doubles the footprint of its spa and introduces a new exclusive lineup of wellness programming; a highlight being The Embodied Feminine and Sensual Lover with Juliet Lippman, which will be held from July 25 to August 7. Participate in exercises and treatments to help you connect with your desires, diminish your inner-critic, and awaken your deepest senses. The whole point of this activation is to take control of your erotic self-care, which feels reason enough to book a spot today (now!).

Mind, Body, & Soul In Miami

Leaf Spa at Hotel AKA Brickell

The newly opened Hotel AKA Brickell in Miami debuted with Leaf Spa and a slew of holistic treatments for guests to partake in. While there, head for the Alchemist Bar where you can create your own concoction from an assortment of healing herbs and plants to make your very own personalized oils, scrubs, and tinctures. Also, book their Lavender Lymphatic Massage and Vibrant Vichy Body Treatment, which includes a reiki infused scrub to help align chakras.

Indigenous Flora In An Urban Setting

Sea Containers London

Sea Containers London is a trendy Southbank hotel that’s designed to look reminiscent of a 1920s transatlantic cruise liner (yes, it’s as fun as it sounds). The property launched their Spring Hedgerow by agua spa earlier this year; a line of sustainable house-made products that are now used throughout the treatment menu. It was inspired by British hedgerows and the indigenous flora found in them and a few seasonal ingredients include dandelion, cleavers, burdock, and nettle leaves.

Ancient Techniques In The Heart Of Champagne

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is nestled in the historic village of Champillon and is known in the region for its wellness portfolio. This year, the property introduces Kobido to its offerings; every weekend, it is performed by expert Jo de Carvalho who is one of the 50 people in the world to have mastered the practice. You can also learn about the benefits of Shiatsu massage on the weekends with renowned chiropractor and Shiatsu specialist Master Koji Okada. Or if you're looking to boost your complexion, the hotel just introduced a new KOS Paris facial treatment that’s formulated from plant ingredients such as prickly pear seed and açai berry.

An Iconic Cocktail Inspires This New Orleans Spa Treatment

Four Seasons New Orleans

Having just opened in April, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has already become a mainstay in the city thanks to its unique treatments, such as The Southern Gentleman. This experience was inspired by New Orleans’ iconic cocktail, the Sazerac, and is a massage that targets key zones where men often carry tension. The back, neck, and shoulders enjoy a treatment of rye whiskey-infused oil followed by a — you guessed it — Sazerac (and bar snacks) in the lounge. The spa is also the first establishment in Louisiana to offer products and treatments from French skin care brand Biologique Recherche.

Overwater Spa Bungalows Reachable By Boat

Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

If the words ‘over-water spa bungalow’ make your ears perk up, you’ll want to book a trip to Mandarin Oriental, Canouan — the property just introduced two of them. Accessible by a quick minute ride on a boat, these spa bungalows include a full indoor suite for the spa treatments, an outdoor balcony overlooking the sea and island, a glass floor that lets you gaze at the clear Caribbean waters, plus a steam shower and dressing room. To make a day of it, the Overwater Wonder experience begins with a guided hike by the resort’s in-house naturalist. Afterward, you’ll pick out your own seafood at the dock with the executive chef and then head to the spa for a signature spa therapy. Later in the day, enjoy a guide snorkeling experience followed by another spa treatment such as an aloe body wrap or foot ritual. Finally, end the day with a sunset cocktail and a private dinner enjoying your catch of the day from the morning dock excursion.

A Sensory Depravation Float Pod In The Maldives

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands

The Maldives is a picturesque destination that’s on every nature lover’s bucket list. This year, check this beautiful part of the world off of your list with a visit to Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. The property’s FLOW Spa recently introduced unique experiences including a Float Pod and Dream Scapes. The pod is a sensory deprivation therapy where water is heated to skin temperature and statured with Epsom slat to give buoyancy and a floating sensation. Dream Scapes uses sounds, music, entertainment, and guided imagery to relax the floater.

Natural Healing In London

The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel

Beginning in May of this year, Elemental Herbology launched a permanent residency at The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London. This natural skin care line is based on the five elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine and uses plant-powered formulations to powerfully treat the skin. The iconic Chelsea hotel welcomes both resident and non-resident guests to enjoy the new menu of options, including the Five Elements of Nature — a treatment inspired by Cadogan Place Gardens, which can be found just opposite the hotel.

Next Generation Wellness in Napa Valley

Halehouse at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

If you find yourself in Napa Valley this year, book a restorative stay at the new luxury resort, Stanly Ranch. Located on 712 acres of a private working ranch, the property also includes a wellness destination called Halehouse, which customizes programs and curates targeted treatments designed by leading health specialists and sports experts. If you've got a wellbeing goal, this is the place to take it. You’ll also enjoy the spa pool that delivers on expansive views, should that sort of thing appeal.

Lavish Treatments in the English Countryside

Fairmont Windsor Park

Looking for a tranquil countryside escape? Head to England’s Fairmont Windsor Park, which opened on January 1 of this year. The property’s elegant spa features a Himalayan salt room, the UK’s first multi-person cryotherapy chamber, health assessments including cardiac stress test and lifestyle review, and The Face Bible Clinic, which includes things like facial peels and laser hair removal. Guests can also take a dip in the hydrotherapy pool and enjoy amenities like and ice fountain, barber shop, and fitness classes including boxing and HIIT.