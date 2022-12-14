On the surface, art kind of seems like it would always be the perfect gift. It feels cool, it feels special, it feels unique — i.e. all the things a good present should be. But when you think about it, giving a good art gift is not actually as easy as it might initially appear. To make it right for the recipient, it actually needs to be personal, and have some sort of connection. You also need to take into account the person’s home, your relationship to them, and much more.

Though those guidelines should give you a solid basis for finding art gifts on your own, for some, that might still not be enough. And if that’s the case, you’re in luck. In light of gift-giving season, TZR has rounded up several pieces we’re loving at the moment. On top of that, we’ve also laid out who they’d be good for and why. You won’t find just prints here: Rather, the following list is comprised of everything from acrylic hammers for the DIY lovers in your life to a book of still-life cocktail paintings for any amateur mixologists you’re buying for.

When shopping for art, you should definitely do some independent browsing of your own to ensure you can really choose a meaningful gift. But if you need a little help, continue on for a few suggestions to get you started, ahead.

Shop Art Gifts