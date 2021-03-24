Meghan Markle’s Go-To Luggage Brand Just Kicked Off Its Second-Ever Sale

There are few people who travel as much as celebrities — so when the stars deem a certain luggage brand worthy of their approval, you know it has to be good. Such is the case with Away, which has been seen at the hands of A-listers including Jasmine Tookes, Emma Roberts, and even Meghan Markle — who was photographed in 2020 with Prince Harry holding an Away carry-on and reportedly gifted the guests of her baby shower a suitcase from the brand. That said, it’s rare to find anything from the beloved company on markdown. Which is why Away’s Surprise Sale is one you absolutely shouldn’t miss.

Kicking off on March 24 and running through March 30, the brand’s second-ever sale features 30% off a selection of products. Those include pieces from its core collection, but also items from collaborations such as Away by Rashida Jones, Away X Serena Williams, and more. And yes, plenty of celebrity favorites.

You can snag select colorways of the Bigger Carry-On — aka Meghan and Harry’s go-to style, according to People — for $171, as opposed to its normal $245. Its regular Carry-On size — loved by stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, and Irina Shayk — is included as well for $157, in shades like plum, rouge, and more.

Fan favorites are also on sale, such as The Everywhere Bag in leather (which has a nearly perfect 4.9-star rating) and the highly reviewed Backpack. And for those who just need to supplement their collections, you can stock up on accessories like the The Jewelry Box and The Mini, a small travel essentials carrier.

That said, a sale this rare almost guarantees some sell-outs — so if you want to snag any of these popular pieces, you’ll want to act fast. Head over to Away’s site now to start shopping, or continue scrolling to see some of the highlights (all now at 30% off), ahead.

