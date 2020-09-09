Away Luggage Is On Sale For The First Time, Ever

Although jet-setting around the world may not be an option at the moment, people are still finding ways to get their wanderlust needs met, whether that be via a quick long weekend getaway or staycation at a resort hotel or rental property. So, it's clear the need for quality travel essentials is still prevalent, which means AWAY's first-ever sale couldn't have come at a better time. Yes, the Insta-famous luggage company, known for its sturdy and stylish travel goods is discounting fan-favorite limited edition items and core products for up to 50% off — which never happens.

Running until Sept. 15, the "full-site takeover event" leaves no stone unturned, featuring major savings on celeb-beloved products like the Bigger Carry-On, The Backpack, and The Longitude Tote. (The event also extends to the label's 12 brick-and-mortar stores, so if you find yourself passing by your local Away retailer, you might want to drop in for a quick visit.)

If the past six months of quarantine has had you holding off on travel plans and purchases, this might be a good time to finally give in. In the market for a new carry-on? Away's two main options (The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On) currently range from $137 to $207. And for those who need all the space, The Large's various color options vary in sale price from $147 to $250. There's plenty in store for low-maintenance travelers, as well, with Away's popular Weekender bag running from $112-$122.

Considering both the brief span of the sale and the popularity of the items, sleeping on this opportunity is not in your best interest — especially if you have travel plans set for the coming months. Ahead, some of the biggest steals and deals from this major Away extravaganza.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.